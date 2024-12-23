Your changes have been saved 8BitDo Ultimate 2C Wireless Controller $25 $30 Save $5 The 8BitDo Ultimate 2C delivers premium features at an affordable price. It includes two extra remappable buttons for quick in-game commands and uses Hall Effect tech to prevent stick drift for smooth, precise control. It connects wirelessly to gaming PCs via a 2.4 GHz USB dongle and works seamlessly with Android devices and media players via Bluetooth. $25 at Amazon

We’re definitely at the peak of gaming controller evolution. Today’s gamepads are a huge step-up in quality, versatility, and customization compared to older models. If you're gaming on an Xbox Series X or S, or using a Windows PC, Microsoft offers a solid range of top-tier controllers. For mobile gamers, on the other hand, there are plenty of amazing options from brands like 8BitDo.

The 8BitDo Ultimate 2C Bluetooth controller usually retails for $30, but thanks to a new Amazon deal, it is now 15% off for a limited time. This deal applies to the Mint, Peach, and Purple colors, bringing the price down to $25.

What's great about the 8BitDo Ultimate 2C wireless controller?

The 8BitDo Ultimate 2C wireless controller beats the pricey options with its Hall Effect tech in the analog sticks, which helps prevent the dreaded stick drift that’s common in other controllers. This means smoother, more accurate movements and less wear on the internal parts. It also uses the same tech in the triggers, so you get fast, reliable inputs, even in the heat of the game.

This controller comes fully loaded with all the face and rear buttons, plus digital triggers for better responsiveness. It also includes six-axis motion control for a more immersive experience. Despite its budget-friendly price, 8BitDo has gone all in on quality, using durable double-shot ABXY buttons and top-notch ALPS joysticks.

A standout feature of the Ultimate 2C is its clever placement of the R4/L4 buttons, nestled between the regular triggers and bumpers. This smart design sets the 8BitDo controller apart from the more basic, budget-friendly options.

While it's primarily designed for easy use with the Nintendo Switch and other Bluetooth devices like the Steam Deck, this controller also works with Android phones. It features advanced motion controls and a more precise directional pad than its predecessor, making it a great option for anyone looking to add a solid wireless controller to their setup.

However, the Ultimate 2C skips the back buttons found on the flagship model and instead adds extra remappable shoulder bumpers for quick input changes. While it’s flexible, it doesn’t offer the same level of customization as the Ultimate. Plus, it doesn’t work with 8BitDo’s apps, so you’re a bit more limited in how you can tweak it.

8BitDo claims the Ultimate 2C Bluetooth controller can last up to 16 hours on a full charge. Plus, it charges quickly in about two hours through a USB Type-C port, so you won’t be waiting long between gaming sessions.