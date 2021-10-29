In 2016, Reliance Jio brought about a 4G revolution in India by launching its affordable 4G network with among the lowest mobile data prices in the world. Fast forward to 2020, and Google invested $4.5 billion in Jio Platforms and decided to work with the operator to bring online millions of users from India who continued to use a 2G feature phone. After a slight delay due to the semiconductor shortage, Reliance and Google have finally announced the JioPhone Next running a customized version of Android.

The internals of the JioPhone Next are about as low-end as they can get. There's a 5.45-inch HD+ LCD panel protected with Gorilla Glass 3, a quad-core Snapdragon 215 chipset, 2GB of RAM, 32GB of storage plus a microSD card slot, and a 3500mAh battery. The 13MP camera should be able to take respectable photos with support for HDR, Night Mode, and Portrait Mode. An 8MP camera is present at the front for selfie duties. Interestingly, India-specific Snapchat Lenses have been integrated into the JioPhone Next's Camera Go app.

Processor Octa-core Snapdragon 215 RAM 2GB Storage 32GB, microSD card slot Display 5.45-inch HD+ LCD panel, Gorilla Glass 3 Battery 3500mAh Front camera 8MP Rear cameras 13MP Connectivity Dual-SIM 4G, VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.1 OS Pragati OS Ports microUSB, 3.5mm headphone jack Pricing Rs 6,499 ($88) outright; Rs 1,999 ($28) + Rs 300 ($4) in monthly installments for two years

This "first-of-its-kind" smartphone runs an optimized version of Android called Pragati OS. Designed to run on the low-end hardware of the JioPhone Next, it promises to deliver a good user experience and provide access to millions of apps through the Play Store. The OS supports Android security updates and Play Protect, with Google also planning to roll out regular feature drops to add new capabilities. Some other customized features of Pragati OS include language translation for on-screen text with read-aloud support and Nearby Share for quick and easy file sharing.

The highlight of the JioPhone Next is, unsurprisingly, its price. It will be available for an initial outlay of just Rs. 1,999 ($28), with the remaining amount being payable in monthly installments of as low as Rs. 300 (4$) over 18 or 24 months. Depending on the payment plan you choose, you'll also get a certain amount of 4G data and calling minutes for use every month. There's also a one-time processing fee of Rs 501 ($7) if one purchases the phone over EMI. Outright, the JioPhone Next can be bought for Rs. 6,499 ($88). The handset will be available across Reliance Retail and Jio's stores starting November 4th.

While the JioPhone Next might sound affordable with a sticker price of Rs. 6,499, there are far better offerings from Xiaomi and Realme available in India for a couple of thousand bucks more that offer a notably better value. It is the monthly installment amount of the device with bundled 4G and calling minutes that make it an affordable and unique proposition.

