It's Black Friday, and that means there's tons of deals to be found. Whether you're looking for the latest phones or the best wearables, there's something there for everyone. And if you're interested in upgrading security for your smart home, you might want to look into the Amazon's generous offers on Eufy products, with up to 42% off.

While Amazon has a total of nine intriguing offers, two stand out to us: You can get the eufyCam 2C security camera for just $69 right now, which is $50 off. It's the lowest price we've seen. The wireless camera offers up to 180 days of battery life and provides 1080p resolution, all without requiring a monthly subscription. However, you do need the Eufy HomeBase 2 for it to work, which is not included in this offers. To get one of these, you'll have to opt for the 2-cam kit at $150 ($90 off), which is a price we haven't seen those at yet.

The other noteworthy deal would be the battery-powered Video Doorbell. It's only $139 ($60 off) until the end of the day. Like the eufyCam 2C, it offers up to 180 days of battery life and will give you a video feed helping you identify your visitors or spot your parcel deliveries as they happen. In contrast to the standalone eufyCam, this offer includes a HomeBase, allowing you to use it as the starting point to deck out your Eufy smart home.

Be sure to check out everything Eufy has in store today, though. You can also get the floodlight or solar variants of its cameras, and there are bundles that will make it easy to get your home filled, like the 4-pack eufyCam 2 Pro at $399.

Find all the Amazon Eufy deals here:

