Sometimes when you are out and about you need a little more juice to get your electronics through the day. While there are plenty of awesome power banks out ther to choose from, finding one that offers wireless charging while also keeping things affordable isn't always easy. Thankfully Anker offers more than a few options, and one of its best and most portable is available at its lowest price ever. That's right, the Anker MagGo 6,600mAh Power Bank is currently on sale for $40, which is a big cut from its $70 retail price. So if you're in need of a power bank that also offers wireless Qi2 charging, something you can easily slip into your pocket or bag, then Anker has you back with an excellent sale.

What's great about the Anker MagGo 6,600mAh Power Bank

The first feature that really stands out is that this 6,600mAh power bank offers Qi2 wireless charging, and it can even fold out to hold your phone so that the screen faces you. So say you need to charge your smartphone at the library with the screen and clock on, just pull out this charger, slap your phone on the fold out charging pad, and bingo, you are charging while keeping your eyes on the time. It's a slick design that is well thought out.

Then there is the portability to consider. At 6,600mAh, this is a small power bank that easily fits in a pocket or bag, which means it is plenty portable, offering just enough juice to fully charge a smartphone with a little left over.

Best of all, Anker offers five different colors to choose from. So if you're tired of boring black or white, you also have your pick of blue, green, and pink to really mix things up. So if you are the sort that likes your tech to match your ensemble or similar gear, the Anker MagGo 6,600mAh Power Bank should fit your needs perfectly.

All in all, the Anker MagGo 6,600mAh Power Bank is plenty portable, offers a tilting charging pad for easy screen viewing, and comes in a mix of colors for all power-conscious peeps out there, all things that dictate this power bank is a steel when it's on sale for 43% off the retail price. Don't miss out!