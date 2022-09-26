If you've been debating buying yourself a wonderful smartwatch, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is not only the best Android smartwatch you can buy today from a hardware perspective but also the most reliable from a software standpoint. One of the few watches with Wear OS 3.5 — at least until next month's Pixel Watch — Samsung regularly updates the Watch 4 and now the Watch 5 to add new features, fix bugs, and optimize the One UI Watch. And right now, Woot is taking $30 off all Bluetooth models of the Watch 5.

Now $30 off may not seem like much, but for a watch that came out one month ago to the day, we'll take any discount we can get on the de facto Android watch to buy. While we're only ten days from the Pixel Watch's official unveiling, it uses a proprietary band — Galaxy Watch 5 bands are standard 20mm watch straps — and it's a first-gen Google hardware product, which normally has some kind of Achilles heel.

While many have called the Galaxy Watch 5 a "boring" upgrade, the small changes still added up to a worthy wearable in my Galaxy Watch 5 review. The Sapphire Crystal Glass is still pristine after over a month of banging around on my wrist, and battery life and charging speeds have been slightly better over the last month than expected. There's usually 50-40% left after 24 hours, and recharging to full usually doesn't take more than 5-10 minutes after my morning shower and breakfast are finished. I even ended up liking the in-box band more than I expected, though I have swapped to normal, non-sculpted 20mm bands for some color and variety.

Tracking my fitness — or recently, my distinct lack of it — has been effortless, and the sleep tracking has successfully shamed me into trying to go to bed earlier so I can achieve regular, more restful sleep. Blood pressure monitoring still hasn't been approved in the United States yet, but the ECG measurements have been interesting, though they're only available when the Watch 5 is paired to one of Samsung's best phones. If you're specifically after ECG but are a Pixel user, you'll want to wait for the Pixel Watch.