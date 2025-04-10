Amazon Fire Max 11 $185 $230 Save $45 The Amazon Fire Max 11 features a high-resolution LCD, 14 hours of battery life, and 4GB of RAM paired with Amazon's ecosystem and support. $185 at Amazon

The Amazon Fire tablet lineup has several models to choose from, but right now we recommend taking a look at the largest and most premium of them all, the Amazon Fire Max 11 tablet. The Fire Max 11 is currently 20% off at Amazon, which brings it down to $185 from its regular price of $230. This is one of the best prices the Fire Max 11 has ever seen, and it's good for $45 in savings.

Related Best Amazon Fire tablets in 2025 Need an affordable tablet? Look no further

Why you should buy the Amazon Fire Max 11 tablet

Source: Amazon

While we didn't rave about the Amazon Fire Max 11 in our Fire Max 11 review, we think it's a much better tablet option as it's currently priced with this deal. For just $185 you'll get a vivid 11-inch screen with 2.4 million pixels and a resolution higher than Full HD. This makes the Fire Max 11 a tablet worth using for binge-watching and taking in all of your favorite internet content. It will hold up well for a good binge, as it gets up to 14 hours of life out of a full charge.

But this isn't a tablet that's limited to entertainment use. It has an octa-core processor and 4GB of RAM, which combine to deliver a snappy, responsive interface. It also has Wi-Fi 6 for quick multitasking and fast downloads. An 8MP camera is good for keeping in touch with friends and family, but it can also come in handy for work with colleagues and collaborators.

The Fire Max 11 comes ready to integrate into a smart home as well. You can use it to ask Alexa for help with just about anything, and with the Alexa App you can use the Fire Max 11 to control connected smart home devices. It's thin, light, and durable, so if you're looking for a tablet that can quickly tuck into a backpack or accommodate you at the coffee shop, the Fire Max 11 is worth considering.

The Amazon Fire Max 11 checks off a lot of the features you can find in some of the best tablets, and with this deal you can make it yours for 20% off. That brings its price down to $185, which is one of its all-time lowest prices, and it's good for $45 in savings.