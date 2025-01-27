Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite $18 $30 Save $12 With the Fire TV Stick Lite you'll get access to your favorite standalone streaming services, as well as access to live TV streaming services and hours upon hours of free content. $18 at Amazon

If you’re looking for a simple, cheap way to access your favorite streaming services, the Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite is close to its lowest price ever. Amazon has the popular streaming device marked down to just $18, which is 40% off its regular price of $30. We find the Fire TV Stick Lite to be the best value option among Amazon Fire TV streaming devices, and it’s an even better value while it’s at this price.

Why you should buy the Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite

There’s a ton of great content out there, and there’s a ton of great devices on the market to access it with. The Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite offers a simple way to do so, ditching some of the high end features you’ll find among the best streaming devices in exchange for affordability, which is one of its most attractive features.

But don’t let the Fire TV Stick Lite’s price point convince you it can’t do much. It will give you instant access to top streaming services like Prime Video, Disney+, Netflix, Max, and Paramount+. But it also has built-in access to free streaming services such as Tubi and Pluto TV. Live TV streaming services like Sling TV, YouTube TV, and Hulu + Live TV are also built-in.

If 4K resolution is a necessity for you in a streaming device, you’re going to want to check out the Fire TV Stick 4K or Fire TV Stick 4K Max. The Fire TV Stick Lite delivers an impressive picture, however, checking in at Full HD 1080p resolution, which has spent nearly two decades as the broadcast standard and is still considered a high resolution format. HDR10+ and HLG can also chip in to help the Fire TV Stick Lite create an immersive viewing experience.

The Fire TV Stick Lite comes with an Alexa Voice Remote Lite to help you navigate all of that content, so you’re getting a lot with this little streaming stick. With this deal at Amazon you can get the Fire TV Stick Lite for just $18, which is 40% off and close to its all-time low price.