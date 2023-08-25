Source: Amazon Ring Battery Doorbell Plus $140 $180 Save $40 While other doorbells' wider aspect ratios leave blind spots right up at your door, the Ring Battery Doorbell Plus's square sensor covers top to bottom, not just side to side. Robust Amazon integrations make it easy to pull up the feed wherever and on whatever screen you have handy. $140 matches its lowest price ever. $140 at Amazon

The security we feel within our own four walls is vital. Although the places we live are relatively safe, having extra home security around can give us peace of mind. If you’re looking for a doorbell that will not only give you a view of the outside world inside your home but also one that can be installed easily without the hassle of wires, then grab this Ring Battery Doorbell Plus for $140 and get a clear, full view of your porch and yard from roof to welcome mat.

Why the Ring Battery Doorbell Plus is worth your money

Released in April, this Ring Battery Doorbell Plus offers the highest resolution among its predecessors, over 2K resolution and a square ratio. What this does is provide a better field of view from head-to-toe without relying on secondary sensors.

The Ring Battery Doorbell Plus also has built-in Color Night Vision, so you’re able to see motion and privacy zones at night too. Similar to the Ring Video Doorbell 4, the Doorbell Plus’ has a battery as its power source, but what makes it an upgrade is the customizable faceplates, it’s two-way talk feature that allows for simple chit-chat from any Alexa-enabled device, including an Echo Show, Fire TV, or Fire Tablet, and the switch to a battery-only power source.

The Ring Battery Doorbell Plus is easy to install; you just need to use the supplied screws and anchors to secure it to nearly any surface quickly. The battery can be swapped for a charged on when it's running low, or you can remove it and quickly charge it if you don't want to have multiple batteries around.

If you want to know when a package is delivered, make custom voice announcements, and show a live video feed on Alexa devices, you have to purchase a Ring Protect subscription and Ring Protect plan separately.

That said, with all the security features jam packed into the Doorbell Plus, getting it for $140 will give you dedicated security when you need it.