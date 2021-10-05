A good Chromebook may cost more these days, but for every new one that comes out, there's always an oldie-but-goldie that drops in price. So, for your consideration, we present to you the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5, on sale now at its best price to date.

The Flex 5 presents a 13" 1080p IPS touch panel that does generally well with color, but struggles with the dark end of the spectrum as most devices of its class do. The keyboard, though, is clacky and comfortable, though. Inside, you'll be getting a 10th-gen Intel Core i3 processor (bringing Wi-Fi 6 with it), 4GB of RAM, 64GB of flash storage with a microSD slot for more, and a 10-hour battery. For all of the good and bad, check out our full review and determine whether this machine matches your needs.

Originally selling for as much as $430, the Flex 5 has been trending around $370 for the past several months on Amazon. It ran as a deal of the day last month for just $300, but it seems it has since returned to that point to roost. Pack in the specs and the portability for three Benjamins today.

