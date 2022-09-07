While most of the best wireless earbuds on the market sell for north of $200 — like the Song WF-1000XM4 and new Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro — brands like Anker flip the script and offer a practically perfect experience in (almost) every way. The Anker Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro launched at $170 back in December, but as with nearly every Anker product, discounts have been frequent and generous. Today's deal, however, takes it back to its lowest price ever on both Amazon and Best Buy, $100, and just as that was a one-day deal, so, too, shall this magical deal turn back into a pumpkin at midnight tonight. Amazon's sale ends at midnight ET, while Best Buy's stays up a bit later, until midnight PT.

If you've started college at a loud, crowded campus or just need a pair of earbuds to tune out the insanity around you while you try to get a little me time, the Anker Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro have some phenomenal active noise canceling without being quite as chonky as the Sony XM4s. Yes, they're still a bit on the larger side, but they come with four sets of both ear tips and wingtips to help you achieve a comfortable fit while also getting the proper seal that ANC needs in order to work.

Anker Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro Anker's best earbuds ever are back to their lowest price ever, and with the ticking clock on this deal counting down, there's no time to waste. While the Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro may look a little bulky, the wide range of tips — including wingtips — should help you achieve a comfy fit and a good seal so that you can fully appreciate its ANC. Specifications Battery Life: 7 hours (ANC off), 6 hours (ANC on), 5 hours (LDAC enabled) Mono Listening: Yes, independent listening (ANC/transparency, too) IP rating: IPX4 Charging: USB-C and wireless charging

Our resident earbud hoarder Daniel Bader called the Liberty 3 Pro were "among the best-sounding TWEs [true wireless earbuds] I’ve tested, generating a generous amount of sub-bass that ensures even the most dynamic songs are reproduced as closely as possible to a set of closed over-ear headphones." While he found the touch controls a tiny bit persnickety, the sound quality and more importantly (well, at least to some of us) ANC quality made these buds quite impressive in most settings, especially once you tweaked it to your liking.

Yes, the ANC, the sound profile, and the touch controls are all effortlessly adjustable in the Soundcore app, which is a companion app you'll genuinely enjoy using. Yes, it's hard to believe, but the app experience with Anker Soundcore is more intuitive and satisfactory than both the Sony Headphone Connect and Google Pixel Buds apps. This, combined with six hours of listening time with ANC on before you'll need to slip the buds back into the admittedly larger-than-needed case, means you should be able to put your earbuds in and leave them in for most of the workday while you ignore the low-level cacophony of an accursed open workspace.

If you constantly deal with very loud and very dynamic environments, literally no one beats Sony and its WF-1000XM4s, which are $50 off right now, too. Granted, they're still twice the price of the Liberty 3 Pro, but if ANC is your lifeline for dealing with an overwhelmingly noisy world (like me), you know that every shrieking child and police siren that can go unheard is worth its weight in gold. For the vast majority of you reading this, that isn't worth paying 130% more, but it's an option for those of us easily overstimulated.