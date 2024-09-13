Key Takeaways Custom launchers break navigation gestures on most Android phones, leading to a buggy experience.

Developers of popular Android launchers are teaming up to voice concerns to Google.

They are conducting a survey about the issues users face with custom launchers on their phones.

Third-party launchers are one of the best things about Android, enabling you to customize your phone's home screen to your liking. Despite their popularity, Google and other Android manufacturers have given them stepfatherly treatment in recent years. On most Android phones, using a custom launcher breaks the navigation gestures or the app switcher animation, leading to a buggy experience. Now, the developers behind some of the most popular Android launchers have teamed up to voice their concerns to Google, but they need your help.

Following Google's switch to navigation gestures with Android 10 in 2019, the experience of using a custom launcher on Android has never been the same. Back then, using a custom launcher would break the navigation gestures or cause the Recent apps switcher to glitch. While the situation has improved since then, it is still not good enough to provide a bug-free experience with a custom launcher.

For years, custom launcher developers and users have voiced their issues about the buggy experience with third-party launchers on Android in public forums. However, Google and other Android manufacturers have largely ignored these concerns.

To make their voices heard, the developers behind popular custom launchers — such as Smart Launcher, Niagara, Nova Launcher, and Lawnchair — have joined forces and are conducting a survey. They are asking for public feedback about the problems users face with custom launchers, which they will present to Google and the Android team at an event in October (via Lawnchair's Telegram channel).

The more people respond, the stronger the case and the greater the chances that Google will finally fix all the custom launcher issues on Android.

If you are a fan of custom launchers on Android or have used them in the past, make sure to participate in the survey and voice your concerns.

On Samsung or OnePlus phones, a third-party launcher breaks animations and causes visual glitches. In some cases, you also lose access to certain OS features. For example, Xiaomi disables navigation gestures on its phones if you use a third-party launcher. Similarly, on Pixel phones, the Select and Screenshot options in the Recent apps view are inaccessible with a third-party launcher.

Why don't custom launchers work nicely on Android?

One of the main reasons behind the buggy experience is that the default system launcher handles the app opening/closing animations and the Recents screen. Using a third-party launcher interferes with its functionality.

Additionally, Google does not provide third-party launchers with access to the QuickStep APIs for customizing the Recents app screens. A Magisk module, QuickSwitch, provides custom launchers access to the relevant APIs for smoother operation but requires root access to work.

Google can open the APIs or work closely with third-party launcher developers to resolve these issues. As a long-time fan of custom launchers on Android, I can only hope that Google finally pays attention to our concerns and works on addressing the problems.