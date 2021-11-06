Google has already used its photo-matching algorithms to prove to your friends that, yes, you do look like the Mona Lisa. Its "Art Selfie" feature lit the internet on fire a few years ago when it first debuted, but as we noted at the time, it didn't work so well with pets. Not so anymore, says Google. With its new "Pet Portraits" lens, you can finally compare man's best friend to any painting in history.

This feature comes as an update to Google's Arts & Culture app, allowing you to take or upload a photo of your cat, dog, or any other animal and automatically match them to paintings from galleries around the world (via 9to5Google). It works the same as the selfie scan from 2018, detecting similar features between your pet and various artwork to deliver you multiple examples.

As it just so happens, the AP staff were more than willing to snap a couple of photos of their animal friends just to see how well the feature works. And while it certainly functions better with our furry friends than the human version did a few years ago, it could still use a little extra tuning to better detect matches.

While it was able to match dogs to dogs and cats to cats, that's about where the matches ended. Some of the artwork was accurate enough to feel like a clever gimmick, but several results ended up showing actual photos of animals from a handful of museums. Not super helpful if you're trying to figure out if there's a Van Gogh piece that matches your pup.

But hey, it's Saturday — Caturday? — and we could all use a little fun these days. If you want to scan your pet, make sure you've upgraded to version 9.0.27 using the Play Store link below or downloading the APK from APK Mirror.

