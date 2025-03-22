YouTube Premium offers everything you need for the best streaming experience, from YouTube Music Premium to other useful features to control video playback. Many people consider bundling YouTube Music Premium with YouTube a major benefit of buying a YouTube Premium subscription. However, for those who prefer a different music streaming platform, $14 a month may seem overpriced. The YouTube Premium Lite subscription tries to solve this problem.

YouTube Premium Lite removes YouTube Music Premium and is available at a lower price. On top of that, Premium Lite also lacks some useful features available in YouTube Premium, forcing people to stay away from it, ultimately leading to poor acceptance. As much as we'd love to see it, it doesn't make sense for Google to add all YouTube Premium features to Premium Lite. Instead, it should address what's wrong with YouTube Premium Lite. Here is how it can fix it.

5 Family plan

It should bring the price further down

Source: Lucas Gouveia/Android Police

The YouTube Premium Family subscription costs $23 a month, with support for up to six accounts. That means less than $4 a month for each individual if it's a family of six, cheaper than the Individual plan. Similarly, YouTube Premium Lite would have been cheaper had Google introduced a Family plan. If not a Family plan, at least a "Duo" plan option to share it with another person would have reduced the price of YouTube Premium for each individual.

Another way Google could cut the cost of the YouTime Premium Lite subscription is by introducing savings for paying upfront, as is the case with YouTube Premium, which offers a 15% discount if you buy it for 12 months. It may not be the best business decision to offer the same discount on the Premium Lite, but anything close to 10% or slightly less than that will make the subscription more appealing.

4 Offline downloads with limitations

There is something for Google, too