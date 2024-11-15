Choosing a fitness tracker can be intimidating, especially when starting your first fitness routine. There's a range of options at different prices, and you may not know what makes an $800 smartwatch better than a $100 armband. Smart rings are increasingly popular, but you may wonder what the tradeoff is for their size and looks.

I've covered fitness tech for many years, and my main hobby is weightlifting. I've come to understand the important things to consider when shopping for any fitness tracker. When you understand the basic principles, the decision is relatively easy, limited only by your budget.

7 Phone compatibility

It's wise to avoid platform lock-in if you can

Any fitness tracker worth buying must be paired with a smartphone. The devices must be paired for setup and syncing things like health data, music, and notifications. So, you'll need to know which platforms a tracker is compatible with. For example, the Pixel Watch 3 only works with Android phones running Android 10 or later. You'll need an iPhone if you have an Apple Watch, even if you pay extra for an Apple Watch Ultra 2.

If you want the freedom to switch phones at will, pick a tracker that supports Android and iOS, such as those from brands like Coros or Garmin. You may lose platform-exclusive features. Still, all the core functions will be there, particularly if you want to get healthy or improve your athletic performance, rather than things like messaging.

6 Waterproofing and overall durability

Tough activities mean you should make tough demands

The cheapest fitness trackers and some expensive ones share something in common: durability issues. The cheap ones tend to be made of low-grade plastic and have minimal water resistance. Expensive models may sacrifice toughness in a few areas for a "premium" look. The Pixel Watch 3 is waterproof and reasonably durable but get a case to protect its rounded glass bezels.

How much durability you should budget for depends on your activities. If you're only interested in walking or light jogging, a plastic tacker with an IP54 rating may be fine. These devices keep the device safe from sweat and light rain. Find something with an IP68 rating, signifying that it's fully dustproof and waterproof. Metal tends to be more durable than plastic, and cosmetically, glossy material is prone to showing scratch marks. On screens, sapphire is superior to materials like Corning Gorilla Glass, although it's mostly handy for risky activities such as rock climbing or riding an EUC.

An IP68 rating doesn't mean you can swim with a device. Double-check a manufacturer's claims. If you do more than surface swimming, look for a depth rating, namely ATM, EN13319, and ISO 22810 labels. If you scuba dive, look for something certified for scuba and check the maximum depth the device can reach. Swimming below that depth could destroy your tracker within minutes.

Avoid smart rings if you're a bodybuilder or powerlifter. They're uncomfortable when gripping a barbell or dumbbell, and metal knurling may scratch them.

5 Accurate heart rate tracking

Reviews are your ally on this one

Finding a tracker without a heart rate (HR) sensor is difficult, but not all sensors are equal. Some are more accurate than others, which can matter a great deal. At a minimum, HR is how a tracker estimates calorie burn, and being several hundred calories off could affect your nutrition planning if you're working to gain muscle or cut fat. It's also standard for high-end trackers to detect signs of atrial fibrillation (AFib), which might save your life if you take that info to a doctor.

Athletic types need accurate HR data for things like zone training, VO2 max estimates, or monitoring if they're pushing themselves too hard (or not hard enough) during training. When weightlifting, I gauge what's normal during sets and rest periods. If my HR data is high during rest periods, I'm probably pushing myself to the limit. If it's low, I can attempt a new max lift.

How do you know an HR sensor is reliable? Read reviews, preferably from outlets that can show you hard data compared to chest straps, which are the gold standard for consumer-level HR accuracy. We do our best, but you may want to use sources like DC Rainmaker or The Quantified Scientist for hard numbers.

Connected to HR is a feature called ECG/EKG (electrocardiogram) sensing. It can potentially detect issues like AFib, but you can often pick up one of those without an ECG mode. Don't buy a tracker based solely on ECG support.

4 Accurate GPS tracking

If you're an outdoor enthusiast, mainly

Location data is irrelevant if you lift weights or are on a treadmill, but it's essential when running, cycling, or swimming outdoors. It calculates routes, pacing, and distance. A tracker with weak GPS reception or bad plotting algorithms may not reward the work you put in. The best accuracy tends to come from devices with multi-band GPS. Some trackers support additional satellite networks, most commonly Galileo and GLONASS.

Multi-band GPS can be a lifesaver.

For marathoners or fans of extended hikes, multi-band GPS is a must-have. It could be a lifesaver. You could get lost by taking the wrong path in a forest, desert, or mountain range. It's always important to bring a backup paper map in those situations.