Smartphones are more powerful, versatile, and long-lasting than ever, but they're not exactly cheap. Plus, in many cases, design trends mean formerly iconic brands often look increasingly similar. What's more, some advanced features like wireless charging and Qi2 accessory support demand relatively recent, well-engineered products to ensure long-term support.

A good case (or a quality universal attachment) can address each issue. With longer and more software update lifespans available, it's worth keeping your phone pristine, whether you plan to sell it in a few years or rock it until the wheels fall off. Most case manufacturers are including more and more useful features like kickstands and integrated magnets. And a fancy case — maybe even with a premium skin or custom design — is one of the few ways to make your phone really stand out.

There are some important things to consider when choosing a new case or two, but not everything manufacturers advertise really matters that much. Here's what to pay attention to.

This article was produced in partnership with Supcase, but its contents were not shown to the company beforehand. All content is written independently and meets Android Police’s stringent editorial standards.

1 Multi-layer case construction for heavy-duty needs

Rugged and reliable, or slim and convenient?

The Supcase UB Pro, a long-running (and large) ruggedness leader.

Today's phones are big, and they aren't getting any smaller. Most people don't want to add a ton of bulk, but if your phone regularly sees use in high-activity areas (or you tend to drop it a lot), consider a rugged case. Recently, the strongest cases have transitioned away from traditional two-piece designs. Brands like Urban Armor Gear now offer more durable one-piece designs than ever, enabling slimmer cases with the same impressive drop ratings of the past.

Some of the most dependable still leverage multiple layers, though, like the Spigen Tough Armor. It's a rare example of a case with high-impact foam at critical internal locations, which makes certain even the longest drops won't hurt an expensive, glass-wrapped device. At the other end of the spectrum, brands like Mous often boast ultra-rugged cases that maintain a slim profile, but superior protection costs a lot.

2 How much grip the outside has

A buttery-smooth case might not be very practical

The Caseology Parallax sports an iconic geometric pattern for added grip.

It's not always easy to tell how grippy a case will feel in real-world use, but there are tells to watch out for. For example, a family called the Caseology Athlex (now produced by Spigen, assuming it continues) sports a high-traction, soft-touch exterior specifically marketed to athletes since it resists getting slippery due to moisture especially well. The high-end dBrand Grip lineup is well known as one of the grippiest options — to some, a little too much.

Generally, first-party manufacturers like Samsung and Google select premium materials for their own cases, with grip in mind. OEM Pixel and Galaxy cases have held up well for the past few generations while offering just enough traction for confident one-handed use. Another thing to look for is a dappled or patterned texture, like the slightly rough surface typically found on UAG cases. If grip is high on your list of priorities, though, you'll want to avoid most transparent models, which are usually quite slick.

3 Integrated magnets for Qi2 accessories

'Qi2 Ready' might actually mean something, after all

Like all current Android devices, the OnePlus 13 requires a case to enable magnetic attachments.

As annoyed as some of us might have been by the Wireless Power Consortium carving out a Qi2 Ready exemption that's less stringent than full-on Qi2 certification, it appears to have a purpose. For example, high-end cases like Pelican's Pixel 9 Pro XL are slightly less than precise in terms of magnetic ring placement and won't work perfectly with all Qi2 accessories.

So far, only Samsung Galaxy S series flagships bear the Qi2 Ready mark, but expect others to join them soon. In the meantime, dedicated manufacturers like Spigen have adopted their own internal standards (in Spigen's case, called MagFit) that should render a device consistently compatible with more third-party add-ons.

Even when (or if) Android phones start integrating magnets within their designs, you'll still probably need a magnetic case to take advantage of them. Even owners of iPhones, known for their powerful MagSafe connections, find many cases too thick for consistent connection and charging without a second neodymium ring inside. And you won't want to miss out on the many great Qi2 accessories, both current and upcoming.

4 The case manufacturer's reputation

Or if the brand is just a jumble of letters

The OEM Pixel 9 case, which we loved.

Part of the difficulty in picking a case is the sheer number you need to wade through at third-party retailers like Amazon. You'll get bogged down by endless unheard-of brands that are, in most cases, drop-shipping outfits offloading cheap AliBaba or Temu imports at unreasonable markup. If you've never heard of, or can't possibly pronounce a brand's all-caps name, look elsewhere.

It's also worth looking for official certification from the smartphone's manufacturer, although it's a rare distinction. Famously, Bellroy was the first case company to partner with Google, and its latest case for the Pixel 9a is as good as ever. If a brand manages to officially partner with a major phone maker, it's reasonable to assume its other cases are worth looking at, too.

5 Novel accessories like kickstands

Plus lanyard attachments, camera covers, and more

The Ulephone Armor Mini 20T Pro and its OEM case and belt clip kit.

If you're already adding a layer of protective rubber and plastic, what's another 0.1 millimeters? With phones serving more purposes in daily life, accessories like lanyards and thumb rings continue to get more relevant. A comprehensive case should have every feature you need, like the new-in-2025 Supcase UB Grip case with a dual-purpose ring and kickstand that works in either orientation. Some cases even have sliding camera protectors to keep sensitive lenses safe when taking photos in demanding environments.

On the other hand, you can avoid using a bulky case or customize the right slim one with some standalone phone accessories. PopSockets can prevent wrist pain and frequent drops, and a reliable MagSafe adapter enables magnetic connections without any layers of thick plastic. Attachments like that usually rely on adhesive or suction to stay put, though, so they'll only work in some cases if you're not sticking them directly on your phone.

6 The headache that is foldable fitment

Do your research and don't be afraid to return it

The Oastbasf stand, a foldable accessory actually worth considering — but not as a typical case.

Foldable phones are certainly novel, interesting, and useful. However, they are extremely difficult for third-party manufacturers to design accessories for. Things are getting a little better, but there's no perfect foldable case or brand for the tablet- or flip-style variety.

I (and other owners of high-dollar folding phones) wish there was an easy solution, but there isn't so far. A reputable brand might offer the perfect case for a Galaxy Z Flip, while its Pixel 9 Pro Fold case might rattle a little. And it's hard to tell from photos and videos how fully a case's hinge protection covers the device's most sensitive component.

Finding the perfect foldable case will take a little extra effort. The upside is that there aren't as many manufacturers competing in the space, so you won't have a million models to try out and possibly return. Considering how they tend to be relatively large, you might even consider a precision-cut TPU skin for your foldable — but make sure to avoid covering the folding display, to avoid damaging its sensitive, high-tech glass.

What claims to ignore when buying a phone case