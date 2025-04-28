IMG_0019-1


From emails, web history, endless search queries, to photos and personal information, your Google ecosystem and reliable smartphone hold a treasure trove of data you need to safeguard. Taking a few moments to review and adjust your Google security settings can strengthen your defenses against potential threats in no time. This post shows you how to double-check your Google security settings to ensure your digital life remains safe and secure.

7 Set up 2FA and passkeys

2FA goes beyond your password. It requires a second verification factor, something only you possess. This could be a one-time code generated by an authenticator app (recommended method), a code sent via SMS (avoid), or a biometric scan (such as fingerprint or face unlock).

Even if a cybercriminal obtains your password (through phishing, malware, or a data breach), they can't access your accounts without that second factor.

  1. Visit your Google account on the web and sign in with your personal details.
  2. Go to Security and select 2-Step Verification.