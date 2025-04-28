





From emails, web history, endless search queries, to photos and personal information, your Google ecosystem and reliable smartphone hold a treasure trove of data you need to safeguard. Taking a few moments to review and adjust your Google security settings can strengthen your defenses against potential threats in no time. This post shows you how to double-check your Google security settings to ensure your digital life remains safe and secure.

7 Set up 2FA and passkeys

2FA goes beyond your password. It requires a second verification factor, something only you possess. This could be a one-time code generated by an authenticator app (recommended method), a code sent via SMS (avoid), or a biometric scan (such as fingerprint or face unlock).

Even if a cybercriminal obtains your password (through phishing, malware, or a data breach), they can't access your accounts without that second factor.