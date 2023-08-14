In a digital age where every moment can be recorded, a dash cam is an indispensable tool for any road user. And with so many vehicles on the road, the chances of a road traffic incident are higher than ever.

Owning a dash cam is a great way to keep yourself protected on the road, but you want to ensure you have a reliable one, with the right features for any situation, weather, and time of day. While you can even use your phone as a dash cam these days, you're not going to get the same great quality and features as you would from a professionally built dash cam.

Why do you need a dash cam?

A dash cam's primary function is to continuously record video footage of the road and surroundings while you're driving. There are several reasons why someone might use or need a dash cam:

Documenting accidents/providing visual evidence

To help with insurance claims

Driving behavior monitoring/improvement

Capturing memorable moments

Protection against vandalism/theft

Reporting reckless drivers

For professional drivers

But choosing a dash cam isn't always easy. They all come in different shapes and sizes, with different features and functions. Ultimately, however, dash cams should be able to provide clear footage of the road and its surroundings, with an easy way to download footage when it's required, like the 70mai Dash Cam 4K A810.

5 things to look for in a dash cam

These days there are tons of dash cams to choose from, which can make choosing the right dash cam for you a difficult task. Since dash cams can help protect you on the road, and can even be used as evidence should you find yourself in a traffic collision. Owning a feature-rich dash cam can offer not only better video and audio quality, but it can also come with features that make it easier to capture any event while on the road.

1. High-resolution images

While there are plenty of affordable dash cams on the market, many of these come with low-resolution image processing capabilities. When it comes to buying a dash cam, picking one that offers a higher resolution is of paramount importance, especially if you need to pick up license plates or any other details from your footage at a later date.

Dash cams like the 70mai Dash Cam 4K A810, which boasts a Sony Starvis 2 IMX678 image sensor and MaiColor Vivid+ Solution (MVS) image technology, offer high image quality which is a must-have.

Not only do you want your dash cam to offer high-resolution recording, but it's also important to ensure you choose one with a higher 60FPS frame rate, as this will ensure smoother video recording, making sure that no detail is missed.

And finally, making sure the dash cam doesn't have motion blur will help to ensure that you have smooth footage, with every detail visible at all times, no matter where you are or what speed you are traveling.

2. Clear night vision

While we do everything in our power to avoid accidents on the road, sometimes they are simply unavoidable, but what's worse, is they can often happen at night, where some dash cams that lack night vision are unable to capture the events clearly.

Choosing a dash cam with a high-quality, and clear night vision lens can offer much more clarity when used during the night, ensuring that no matter what time of the day it is, you will always have crystal-clear footage, day and night.

A great example of this is the 70mai Dash Cam 4K A810 which features exclusive 70mai Night Owl Vision and F1.8 large aperture. This means more light can pass through to reach the camera’s sensor resulting in fine-tuned exposure, reduced ISO sensitivity, and better results in low-light conditions.

3. Dual recording

Having a dash cam at the front of your vehicle is a great way to keep you protected, however, you're not the only car on the road. Owning a dash cam that is also compatible with a rear camera will offer you so much more protection. This gives you coverage on both ends, so if you're involved in an accident, you have all the evidence you need to hand.

70mai’s Dash Cam 4K A810 boasts the industry’s first 4K dash cam that’s compatible with a 1080p HDR rear camera. So, if you want to capture the front and rear of your vehicle, this is a great way to do it.

As with your dash cam, you want to ensure that your rear camera is of equally high quality. A high-resolution camera with HDR will offer impressive footage and help keep you protected from any bumps or accidents to the rear of your vehicle.

4. Parking surveillance

Driving isn't the only time you need to keep your vehicle protected, but thankfully, dash cams such as the 70mai Dash Cam 4K A810 come with AI motion-detecting parking surveillance, designed to help keep your car safe, even while it's powered off and in the driveway.

Not only can the AI motion detection detect nearby pedestrians, but it also uses threat detection to identify any potential threats and start recording, ensuring you have any evidence you should need, should the worst happen.

But that’s not all, the 70mai Dash Cam 4K A810 also includes time-lapse recording and dual channel recording so that every detail is captured 24 hours a day with 360 degrees protection.

5. Real-time tracking

Real-time GPS tracking is another important feature to consider when buying a new dash cam. The dash cam GPS will be able to pinpoint exactly where your vehicle is at the time of the recording, offering even more protection, and evidence, should you be in an unfortunate situation while on the road.

Not only can a dash cam with a built-in GPS offer details on your location, but it can also record speed data too, providing detailed information about your journey, the speed at which you were traveling, and the route you took.

Have control over your dash cam

Now that you know what to look for when buying a dash cam, you will want to find one with all the above features and more. The 70mai Dash Cam 4K A810 is the latest upgrade of its 4K model, offering improved image quality and smart capabilities.

Powered by the impressive Sony Starvis 2 IMX678 image sensor, the 70mai Dash Cam 4K A810 offers incredible video quality, which boasts enhanced color accuracy, night vision, and 4K HDR.

Not only does the 70mai Dash Cam 4K A810 also comes with additional safety features designed to assist and notify you of any potential hazards, including lane departure, pedestrians, bikers, and even a front collision warning.

With the 70mai Dash Cam 4K A810's companion app you can not only watch real-time footage, but also take photos, download videos, and even share your footage on social media. The app also lets you tweak the settings, making it easy to change the resolution or frame rate, enable HDR recording, change the video clip duration, and much more.

