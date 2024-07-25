After being the first company to make great folding phones mainstream, Samsung is facing true competition in the market for the first time. Asian brands like Huawei and Honor trounce Samsung's current offerings in terms of specs, and OnePlus has the Open as a stateside rival. Put simply, Samsung has a real challenge on its hands, and the company hasn't been up to snuff so far.

I might have been able to give Samsung a pass if its foldables were best-in-class, but that simply isn't the case. There was plenty of room for improvements, and Samsung had a real chance to make the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 much more complete offerings. Instead, we're left with a Galaxy Z Fold 6 that feels like it's missing these five key features.

1 Faster charging

25W wired charging simply isn't enough in 2024

I can't quite figure out how Apple, Google, and Samsung keep getting away with offering extremely slow charging on their most expensive phones. Samsung didn't improve the charging situation at all on the Galaxy Z Fold 6. Wired charging is still limited to just 25W over USB-C, and wireless charging is even slower at 15W.

Meanwhile, OnePlus has offered significantly faster charging for years; for example, the OnePlus Open supports 67W wired fast charging. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 simply can't keep up by comparison, and it's past time Samsung gave users truly fast charging on its $1,900 foldable.

2 Powerful multitasking features

Open Canvas is still the best way to multitask on a foldable

You'll notice a theme here, and it's that the 2023 OnePlus Open is still a superior foldable to the Galaxy Z Fold 6. Samsung had plenty of time to try and replicate — or beat — the Open's top features, like Open Canvas, a clever way of multitasking that lets you use open apps at the same time. You can swipe between them to change which apps are on the Open's main screen, while the other apps are slightly hidden off the screen.

By comparison, multitasking on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is more restricted, and definitely not as fluid. Open Canvas is clearly the industry standard in mobile multitasking, and yet Samsung didn't even try to compete with it. That's a real shame.

3 Anti-glare screens

Samsung should've taken inspiration from its own Galaxy S24 Ultra

Close

One of my favorite Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra features is its anti-reflective Gorilla Armor display. It makes the display much easier to see outdoors, especially in tough lighting conditions. The Galaxy Z Fold 6's cover screen should have anti-glare Gorilla Armor, but it doesn't; it's unfortunate that Samsung's most expensive phone still doesn't get all the company's newest features.

While we're at it, Samsung could've taken some more inspiration from the OnePlus Open and added an anti-glare layer to the main screen. It doesn't matter how good the Galaxy Z Fold 6 screen looks if you can't see it when the sun's out.

4 Qi2 wireless charging support

This is the phone that should've ushered in Qi2 on Android