The Pixel 8 is a great phone, but it could be better. It has an impressive camera and a sleek design. But like with all Pixels sporting Google's custom Tensor chip, it has a few problems plaguing it. Thermals and battery life are not ideal; the phone comes with measly RAM and storage options, and that dang fingerprint scanner is the bane of my existence. I will upgrade to the Pixel 9 if Google can sort out these issues in its next phone. But if not, then I'll probably look elsewhere for my next phone.

1 More RAM

Give us at least 12 GB

8 GB of RAM in 2023 was woefully inadequate. Even the OnePlus 11 had 16 GB of RAM. Google was second only to Apple in cheaping-out on memory, and that's not saying much. Modern users demand a lot from their devices, and Android is a multitasking platform par excellence. 8 GB of RAM struggles to keep up, creating a bottleneck and slowing performance.

Google needs to step up and offer at least 12 GB of RAM in the upcoming Pixel 9, although 16 GB would be ideal. This is about making the Pixel the device that best exemplifies what Android is capable of, but it's also about future-proofing the device. Apps and updates grow more complex every year, and 8 GB no longer cuts it.

2 More storage options

At least offer us some choices

The Pixel 8 came with 128 GB of storage or 256 GB of storage. The Pixel 8 Pro lets us bump up to 512 GB. Those are all insufficient for my modern usage. Apps are big, games are bigger, and more and more, I find myself storing music files on my phone rather than depending on streaming services. I need to curate what is on my phone to make space constantly.

The Pixel 9 needs to come with more storage options. I would love it if it started at 256 GB and went up to 1 TB or even 2 TB. This would give people like me more choice in how we use our phones, which is the entire point of Android. Plus, more storage prolongs the device's lifespan, as we won't feel the need to upgrade so quickly, and helps reduce e-waste.

3 Better fingerprint scanner

Even better, put it on the back where God intended

I could go on about the in-display fingerprint scanner found in the past few generations of Pixels. The scanner often struggles with speed and accuracy. It rarely works on the first try, and sometimes it requires three or four attempts. In those cases I usually end up inputting my PIN to get in to my phone. I had problems using the scanner with my trusty Pixel 6, and I have seen no improvement with the Pixel 8.

Google really needs to fix this with the Pixel 9. Heck, that alone would give me reason to upgrade. It could require Google revamping the entire screen technology in the Pixel to give us Samsung-like speed and accuracy. Or, Google could do what everyone wants and return the fingerprint scanner to the rear of the phone, where it always should have been.

4 Thermals

Every Tensor Pixel gets hot

Nathan Drescher

Google's custom Tensor chip was a bold move for the company, but wow, they get hot. Something's up with Pixel's ability to manage heat, because every Pixel from the 6 to the 8 has overheated for me. It doesn't matter if I'm streaming, gaming, or simply shooting video for a lengthy period -- my Pixel gets crazy hot and the entire thing slows to a crawl. I hate to think what this is doing to battery life.

Hopefully, Google will address thermal management with the Pixel 9, whether that's by using vapor chambers, more efficient heat dissipation materials, or software optimizations. Even changing up the thermal paste could help. Throw everything at it, Google.

5 Tougher screens

Make it scratch-resistant

This is purely subjective, but I've found that Pixels seem to gather scratches easier than other devices. The Pixel 8 used Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, which is fine for preventing shatters, but not as good at preventing scratches as the Gorilla Glass Victus 2 found on the Samsung Galaxy S23 and S24 devices, or even the Ceramic Shield found on iPhones.

I'm not the only one who has complained about this, either. People on Reddit have complained about the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro scratching easily. Hopefully, Google moves on from Victus Glass to something a little tougher for the Pixel 9, such as Victus 2.

6 Battery

'Nuff said

The batteries on the Pixel have become better with each iteration of the device, but it could be better. It is well-known that you don't get a Pixel for battery life. You get a One Plus 12 or a Galaxy S24 Ultra instead. But we Pixel fans deserve great battery life. Right now I can get a decent six hours of screen time on my Pixel 8, and around three or four on my Pixel 6. Not bad, but I want more.

The Pixel 9 should match the other flagships and give us all-day battery life. I want to forget to plug in my Pixel at night and wake up in the morning with a still-functioning phone. It's about being confident that my phone will last no matter where I am. If Google can outdo itself with battery life on the Pixel 9, I will be tempted to upgrade.

Make the Pixel 9 a worthy upgrade

I've been in love with the Pixel line since the Pixel 6 dropped in 2021. The Pixel 8 is a "good enough" device, but I want more. I would love to see the Pixel 9 address some of the Pixel's historic shortcomings, starting with RAM and storage. Google also needs to take care of those thermal issues with which every Pixel has struggled, and a better battery would be nice, too. And for crying out loud, fix that fingerprint scanner by moving it to the back!