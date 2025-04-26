Whether you're still in military service or a veteran, being part of the military entitles you to several benefits, like discounts and offers from brands and organizations. Some outlets offer discounts on products purchased from them, while carriers have plans that are cheaper than standard mobile plans.

Since the cost of a good plan with substantial bandwidth and voice minutes is high, it makes sense to save money when looking for the best carrier plan, including getting a discount using your military status. If you're an active member of the military or a veteran, here's everything you need to know before heading to a carrier store for a good discount on your and your family's carrier plan or contract.