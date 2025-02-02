Android 16 is coming soon, and we already know about many of the new features on their way. From screen-off fingerprint unlock for phones with ultrasonic fingerprint sensors to app bubbles, Android 16 will be a substantial update. However, we don't know everything that's on its way yet, and Google still has time to add in some long-awaited features.

Recent Android updates have been fairly forgettable. In the meantime, Apple and Samsung have made significant strides in improving iOS and OneUI respectively. It's time Google took note and introduced some of the most popular new mobile features to stock Android. On top of this, there are some problems with Android we've been struggling with for years. Here are the key features I want to see in Android 16 to make it the best update yet.

6 Make security features opt-out

Security features are pointless if no-one uses them

Android 16 could be the most secure version yet, which is great news. The upcoming Advanced Protection Program (APP) upgrade means that apps can change their behavior when the feature is enabled. For example, your banking apps could require additional authentication to make it harder for malicious users to access sensitive data. On top of the existing protections of the APP program, this would be a huge upgrade for anyone who opts in.

However, APP is opt-in. We can understand why Google has made this decision. APP features can be intrusive and frustrating, you don't want to navigate multiple authentication steps every time you use your phone. But this means many people who would benefit may miss out.

Making APP opt-out would be a vast boon to security on Android. It's easy to opt-out, and it's likely many people will find the feature less frustrating than they think. Improved security features are all well and good, but if people don't use them they might as well not exist.

5 Universal automatic call screening

I'm tired of spam calls

One of the biggest changes I experienced moving from the US to the UK in 2022 was the shift to using WhatsApp for everything. Whether I'm sorting out the paperwork for a new rental property, chatting with my friends, or claiming a refund, I can use WhatsApp. However, I still use SMS/RCS for texting now and again, and sometimes I'll make a regular phone call.

In the US, Pixel phones automatically screen calls. This feature lets me pick up my phone and immediately find out who is calling and why before answering it. However, in the UK it's a manual button on Pixels, and it is unavailable on my other Android devices.

Even though my use of the Phone by Google app has drastically reduced since my move, I lament the lack of automatic call screening every time I answer a call on my Pixel or Samsung phone. If Android 16 brought a Phone app that offered automatic call screening on every Android device, it would be my favorite update yet.

4 Bring widget stacks to every Android phone

Google continues to ignore this incredibly useful feature

Close

Widget stacks are available on iPhones, iPads, and Samsung phones running One UI 5.0 or later. It's a powerful tool that serves to declutter your home screen by allowing you to stack widgets on top of each other.

Once you've stacked a few widgets on One UI 5.0, you can swipe between them. It's simple, effective, and ought to be included on stock Android.

If you don't own a Samsung phone, you can use widget stacks by installing Action Launcher from the Play Store. But relying on a third-party tool for such a simple feature is ridiculous. Google ought to take a leaf out of Samsung's book and make this feature available for everyone.

3 Third-party support for lock screen shortcuts

Google's current selection is lackluster

This is another feature available on OneUI devices that we want to see available on stock Android. While Google added lock screen shortcuts to Pixel phones in Android 13, it's limited to a selection of default tools like Flashlight and Camera. OneUI devices support third-party apps, so you can dive into your most regularly used app without having to find it on your device.

I'm a huge fan of non-intrusive customization options. Technically everything is opt-in, but it's frustrating when an OEM packs its software with so many unnecessary features and tools that finding what you need is a challenge. Samsung is particularly guilty of this, but nevertheless, it's clear that some of its features ought to be on stock Android.

2 A customizable share menu

Back in 2021, we wrote about Android's frustrating share menu. In 2023, we discussed how Android 14 made the share menu faster and more user-friendly. However, it's still a frustrating experience. Each app has a slightly different implementation of how it displays the share menu, making it impossible to build up muscle memory. Worse, there's no way to customize it, you have to scroll past whichever contacts and apps Google thinks are most useful for you before you find the one you want.

Google needs to standardize the share menu in Android 16 and make it customizable. I want to be able to pin contacts and apps to the share menu on a per-app basis. I'm tired of Google recommending the wrong contacts when I go to share content with the same person I do every day.

1 Lock screen widgets for phones

This feature shouldn't be exclusive to tablets

Source: Android Authority

The second upgrade Google needs to make to Android's lock screen is widgets Technically, lock screen widgets were launched in Android 15, but the feature is only available for tablets. Google needs to make this feature available for phones as the limited clock and weather tools just don't cut it.

The ability to jot down notes without needing to unlock your phone or open apps would be a huge plus. Calendar apps, mapping tools, and smart home apps are also tools that would benefit from lock screen widgets. The functionality is already here, we just need Google to fine-tune it for smaller screens.

Whether Google adds these features or not, it looks like there's already a lot to look forward to in Android 16. You can try out the Android 16 Beta right now.