When it comes to email, most users often settle for the familiar Gmail. However, Google’s solution isn’t the only way to communicate with others. Thanks to its robust features, a strong focus on privacy, and a refreshing user interface, Proton Mail has been gaining traction among many; not too long ago, I took Proton Mail for a spin and came away impressed.

Here, I'll discuss specific features that make me love Proton Mail, highlighting what sets it apart from Gmail. If you are curious about a more private, user-friendly, and ethical approach to email on Android and desktop, keep reading.

Related Why I ditched Gmail for Proton Mail Two decades of Gmail was enough for me, thanks

7 A robust theming engine

Gmail recently received a Material You makeover on the web, but the remaining theming options appear to be from the 2000s, featuring a background wallpaper that doesn’t vibe with other elements. In contrast, Proton Mail provides a selection of sleek and modern themes that go beyond basic light and dark modes, allowing me to personalize the inbox with diverse color palettes and styles.

The default Proton theme works perfectly for me, but the Monokai theme with a dark shade and orange accent color also looks cool.

6 Calendar integration

One of the things I truly appreciate about Proton Mail is how seamlessly it integrates my calendar and contacts. With a quick glance at the sidebar, I can see upcoming events and easily access contact information without ever leaving my inbox. This is a huge productivity boost for me, as I don't have to constantly switch between tabs or windows like I do in Gmail.

I'm surprised Google hasn't added this basic feature to Gmail, especially since it's available on Docs, Sheets, and Slides. In Gmail, clicking on Calendar or Contacts always opens them in a separate tab, disrupting my workflow and adding extra clicks.

It's these small touches that truly elevate Proton Mail's usability and make it a joy to use for managing events and contacts without breaking a sweat.

5 Native apps on the desktop

I always prefer dedicated desktop apps over their web-based solutions since they provide a much more integrated and seamless experience. Like other Proton products, the Mail app scores high in this area as it's available on Windows, Mac, and even Linux.

I can tweak notifications, use it with the system DND mode, and even launch the app at system startup. It's much more convenient than opening a browser tab every time I want to check my email. Gmail does the job just fine, but it’s nowhere close to a native solution.

Related How to forward your Gmail messages to Proton Mail Transfer your Gmail messages to Proton Mail in minutes

4 Open-source nature

One of the fundamental differences between Proton Mail and Gmail lies in their approach to transparency and trust. Being an open-source solution, anyone can inspect and audit Proton’s code, which pairs perfectly with the company’s tall security claims. Security researchers can verify Proton’s security claims and deliver greater confidence to users that the service is truly prioritizing their privacy.

In contrast, Gmail has a closed-source approach, and the lack of transparency raises concerns about data handling practices and potential security vulnerabilities that might go unnoticed.

3 The ability to set expiration time

So far, I've only talked about the fundamental advantages of Proton Mail over Gmail. Now, let’s go over some of the unique features it brings to the table. One such add-on is the ability to set an expiration time on Proton Mail, meaning you can define a specific time and date, after which your email automatically self-destructs and becomes unreadable by both you and the recipient.

It's a fantastic feature for someone like me who frequently shares financial data, company details, and other confidential information over emails. It ensures the information is only accessible for a limited time and eliminates the risk of it falling into the wrong hands.

Gmail does offer a Confidential mode, but it simply disables the ability to forward, download, or print an email. The recipient can view the email and take screenshots at any time.

2 On-device writing assistant

AI chatbots have arrived on email services, including Proton Mail and Gmail, but their execution couldn’t be more different. Proton Mail factors in user privacy and security with its innovative on-device writing assistant. Unlike cloud-based AI assistants that send your data to external servers, Proton Mail's assistant runs entirely on your device (it does download 4GB of data model when you use it for the first time).

You can benefit from the convenience of an AI writing assistant without compromising your data security. The best part is Proton Scribe is included with your standard Proton Mail plan, unlike Gmail, which locks its Gemini-powered Help me write function behind a $20 monthly plan.

1 End-to-end encryption

Here is where Proton Mail truly rises above the competition, including Gmail. It supports end-to-end encryption, and since Proton relies on a zero-access architecture, the company doesn’t hold the decryption keys to your emails. This ensures that no one, not even Proton Mail themselves, can access the content of your messages.

Gmail, meanwhile, supports a standard TLS encryption. While it protects your emails between your devices and Google’s servers, the company still holds the keys and can technically access your email content. It surely is an ideal choice for anyone like me who prioritizes the confidentiality of their email communications.

Compelling enough to switch?

While Gmail may be the default for many, Proton Mail offers a compelling alternative for those who value their data and demand more from their email setup. From its robust encryption and open-source transparency to its user-friendly interface and thoughtful features, Proton Mail has won me over. Still on the fence? Give it a try anyway; who knows, you might just discover your new favorite email service.