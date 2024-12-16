AI image generators are amazing, but they aren't very smart. They produce unbelievable results with zero effort. It's like taking photos with the best camera phones. They also like to show off their inability to count. These are observations I made during my first encounter with generative AI images. I tested 10 of them in search of a favorite, and that was as fun as it sounds.

While looking for the best AI image generator, I learned a lot about them. I noticed peculiarities, ran into issues, stumbled into moral dilemmas, and entered rabbit holes I did not suspect existed. This changed how I see AI image creation, and I'd like to share my impressions with you.

AI images don't have to be perfect to be useful

Especially if you have Photoshop

Image source: Microsoft Designer

Can you spot the error in this AI-generated image?

I expected AI images to be immaculate every time, but reality struck. Once in a while, images included obvious imperfections, giving them up as AI-generated. I noticed this could be anything from poorly rendered patterns and textures to people with extra fingers or in unnatural positions.

I realized that flawed images could be useful in some applications. Glitches weren't visible when the output image was scaled down. Flaws also matter less if the image isn't in the focus of my content or if it won't be seen by anyone but me. Here are examples of how I've used AI-generated pictures since then, both for fun and at work:

Make collages and YouTube video thumbnails. In these cases, I downsize the AI-generated picture or use it as part of a larger design.

Generate slideshow visuals matching the theme of the content.

Make clip art and backgrounds for videos and animations.

Visualize ideas like room arrangements, color or material combinations, and concepts for products I can make in my workshop.

When an image doesn't suit your needs, edit out bits of it or ask the AI for a new one.

6 AI images don't have to be perfect to cause trouble

Not everyone can identify computer-generated art

A tech enthusiast may be familiar with AI-generated media. They may also know how to recognize images made by AI. But their cousin doesn't and would not hesitate to share such content with their book club.

"We found that media generated with current state-of-the-art methods has become virtually indistinguishable from 'real' media. Across all countries and all media types, people rated AI-generated samples as more likely to be produced by a human than a machine," states one survey conducted among 3,000 people in 2022.

Surprisingly, even images I can easily identify as AI-generated look convincing and influence unsuspecting people, judging by some of the comments I see online. This is worrying as it creates the potential for misuse. Bad actors can grow social media pages using controversial AI media to rake in likes, comments, and follows. When these pages are big enough, they can be leveraged for shady purposes.

Image generators aren't always smart

I'm not sure if I should laugh or cry at these hallucinations