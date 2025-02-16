The Google Pixel, announced in 2016, has always had immense potential. Even after being on the market for nine years and being admired by tech enthusiasts, the Google Pixel remains a niche device that fails to capture the hearts of the mainstream market. 2025 will mark its 10th anniversary, and Google needs a bold strategy to break this pattern.

It's time to go beyond impressive camera tricks and smooth Android UI and delve deeper. This is the roadmap for the Pixel to claim its rightful place as a formidable force in the smartphone arena.

7 Make the Pixel UI stand out

While Pixel UI is smooth and functional, it lacks a distinct identity in the crowded Android landscape. It's like a well-made, comfortable Toyota – reliable but not exciting. As a tech enthusiast and long-time Pixel user, I can understand its superior touch latency. Still, when the average person steps into a store to check out phones, the Pixel's UI doesn't immediately grab their attention.

Most modern Android phones offer a fluid experience out of the box, so the Pixel's core strength is lost in the noise. Samsung's One UI, on the other hand, has a visually pleasing UI and offers features like Secure Folder, S Pen, Edge panel, and more that are immediately noticeable and appealing. Google needs custom iconography, exclusive apps, unique live wallpapers, customization options, and more to set it apart from other Android skins.

6 Improve video recording capabilities

While Google earned a reputation for stellar still photography, its video recording capabilities consistently lag behind the competition. This is a major weakness that Google needs to address if it wants to make it mainstream.

After all, we live in a world dominated by video. Instagram Reels, YouTube Shorts, TikTok, and Snapchat rely on video content. People are capturing and sharing more videos than ever before. The young generation expects their smartphones to capture high-quality videos with minimal effort.

In comparison, Apple and Samsung made significant strides in video recording by offering features like cinematic mode, portrait video, and impressive low-light capabilities.

5 Make Tensor on par with the competition

Source: Google

The Tensor CPU has been one of the biggest weaknesses of the Pixel series. While it excels at AI tasks and enables unique Pixel features, it hasn't caught up with Apple's A-series chips or Qualcomm's Snapdragon flagships in performance (especially in gaming) and efficiency.

The same appears in the benchmarks, which consistently show Tensor lagging behind Apple and Qualcomm's top-tier chips in CPU and GPU performance. It translates to slower app loading times, less smooth gaming, and limitations in demanding tasks like video editing over time.

The Reddit threads and online forums are filled with poor thermal management of Tensor. It affects battery life, especially during long gaming hours or when using the camera extensively. Google partnered with TSMC for Tensor G5, and I'm hopeful it will address some of its shortcomings in Pixel 10.

4 Develop AI features that work outside the US

Source: Joshuah Sharpe / Android Police

It's frustrating that many of the Pixel's most compelling AI-powered features are restricted to the US market. While it gives Pixel positive coverage in the US, the limitation affects its potential for global markets.

On the other hand, Samsung makes sure all Galaxy AI features are available in every region worldwide. With the Pixel 10, it's time for Google to recognize that the Pixel's potential extends beyond the borders of the United States.

3 Better availability and distribution

While Google has made progress in expanding Pixel availability, it still lags behind the reach of Apple and Samsung. This limited availability is an obstacle to the Pixel becoming a mainstream device.

Initially, Pixel phones were available in a limited number of countries, primarily focusing on North America, Western Europe, and a few Asian markets. Fast-forward to the latest Pixel 9 series, which is available in around 32 countries. With the upcoming Pixel 10, Google must ensure it is accessible to a wider audience. Google must also forge stronger relationships with carriers worldwide to ensure wider distribution and competitive pricing.

2 Marketing and branding

Google's marketing for the Pixel has been, to put it mildly, underwhelming. It has often relied on word-of-mouth and tech enthusiasts to spread the word, but that strategy won't cut it if the search giant wants to reach the mainstream.

A new Pixel launch generates some buzz, but it quickly fades. Google needs consistent marketing throughout the holiday quarter. After all, many still don't realize what makes the Pixel special.

Samsung and Apple dominate with massive marketing budgets and constant brand visibility. Google needs to make a much bigger splash to get noticed.

1 Nail the customer support

Customer support isn't Google's strong suit. This needs to change if it wants the Pixel to be a mainstream success in 2025. Many Pixel users have reported frustrating experiences with customer support, long wait times, and unhelpful responses. After all, excellent customer support is crucial for building customer trust and loyalty.

Google Pixel's 2025 playbook

With a capable camera, a class-leading software update policy, and a standout design, the Google Pixel has all the ingredients to become a mainstream success story. However, potential alone is not enough. Google needs to act decisively and address the key areas mentioned above.

The year 2025 represents a crucial turning point for the Pixel line. It's time for Google to shed its cautious approach and make the 10th anniversary special. I hope Google pays attention, as the smartphone industry deserves more diversity beyond Apple iPhones and Samsung Galaxies. If you recently purchased a Pixel device, check out these top Android 15 tips and tricks to get the best out of it.