Google introduced Gemini as its most advanced artificial intelligence model. However, the AI wrongly claimed in a recent Super Bowl ad that Gouda cheese makes up 50% to 60% of global cheese consumption. In reality, paneer and varieties from South America and the Middle East are more popular worldwide. This example is one of many mistakes it has made.

Even though Google has apologized, users continue to face misleading image generation and incorrect chatbot answers on their mobile devices. The underperformance is a big deal because Google is a leading force in AI and search accuracy. If the company that controls online information struggles with simple facts, trust in its smart products goes out the window. Gemini has a long way to go, and here are the biggest problems holding it back.

Related 5 reasons why I prefer Gemini Advanced over ChatGPT Plus Gemini Advanced hits all the sweet spots for my use cases

7 Gemini struggles with basic tasks

At its core, Gemini is a large language model (LLM) designed to generate text, answer questions, and analyze information. However, Google markets it as an advanced AI assistant meant to replace Google Assistant. That is where the problem starts. A chatbot that predicts text is not the same as an assistant that executes tasks. Instead of keeping Assistant for voice commands and using Gemini for conversations, Google merged them, creating an AI that's great at explaining how to set a reminder but struggles to set one.

It's pro-DIY, which is not what anyone signs up for. Ask Gemini to schedule a meeting with Jane Doe for 2 PM, and it might show you steps for scheduling a meeting. The only way to get better performance is with Gemini Advanced, which requires a subscription. The contrast between both tiers' performance makes it feel like Google reduced its quality to make the paid version more enticing. But when it keeps falling short, you may prefer to abandon Gemini.

6 Gemini doesn't respond to smart home commands

Source: Mike Burgess / Android Police

Automation is supposed to make life easier and let you control many devices without your hands. There's hardly any need for physical buttons or switching between apps when you can use voice prompts and have commands carried out instantly. The Google Home app brings all your smart devices together in one place with one assistant to rule them all.

Gemini makes the process awkward. You give a simple command, and instead of doing it, there's hesitation or complete silence. Sometimes, it tells you to set up a device you've used for years. Other times, you have to unlock your phone for it to work, which breaks the flow of automation. If Google wants smart homeowners to stick with Gemini, it needs to restore the hands-free experience that made Assistant powerful.

5 Unreliable navigation

Source: Unsplash

Google Assistant worked seamlessly with Google Maps and provided turn-by-turn navigation. You could launch navigation instantly when you said, "Hey Google, give me directions to [destination]." Gemini would rather describe how to get there and provide a link. You need to click it to access directions on Maps. Gemini also gives incorrect details while claiming to source them from official websites.

It can misidentify routes or invent them. For someone unfamiliar with an area, you could end up lost, stranded at the wrong station, or take a longer direction than necessary. The danger is that you might not realize the information is wrong until it's too late. Always double-check the information it gives you, and seek assistance from a real person nearby when possible.

4 Little developer value for the cost

Programming is a skill that takes time to learn. Developers, students, and hobbyists need AI coding assistance for debugging, testing, and learning new concepts. A built-in code interpreter enables you to run scripts, refine scripts quickly, and troubleshoot them. Gemini's coding interpreter is a Python execution environment that lets you run and edit code within the interface.

You don't need to copy and paste it onto external platforms. However, you need the Advanced subscription. Anyone who is financially restrained is better off getting value elsewhere. Unlike ChatGPT's Code Interpreter, which supports advanced data analysis, file conversion, and visualization tools, Gemini's interpreter is limited to coding tasks.

3 Gemini is slow

When you ask Gemini to process a text query, it tells you to wait a second while it processes. At first, you get the impression that the response will be quick. In reality, it takes longer than expected. It's because some AI features run on Pixels and other phones, but most complex tasks need the cloud to work.

The requests come through Google's servers, where they are analyzed before a response is generated and sent to your device. These extra steps cause noticeable delays. Until Gemini gains complete local processing capabilities, it will continue feeling slower and less responsive.

2 Gemini has a history of bias

Source: Google

Bias is one thing you can't fault a machine for because it doesn't have opinions or beliefs. It only reflects the data it's trained on and the rules set by its developers. Like many models, Gemini learns from massive amounts of data. Companies usually apply filters and safeguards to stop any form of partiality. But when they're excessive, the AI makes new mistakes.

In Gemini's case, Google tried to make it more diverse and caused the AI to change facts. Earlier in 2024, users shared on social media how the Imagen 3 generation model altered historical figures and represented them in different races. Although the company fixed the issue with the Gemini 2.0 models, it appears in text answers. The assistant may inject opinions into responses that should be factual.

1 Music playback barely works

Source: Unsplash

You could be driving and need to change a song without taking your hands off the wheel. You could also be doing chores with messy hands, but you want to play a specific playlist. Normally, you should be able to command Gemini to play, pause, or skip songs. But it doesn't handle playback well and struggles to adjust volume levels.

Gemini can only play music through YouTube Music, even when you ask it to use Spotify, Deezer, or other apps. It's likely because Gemini is made by Google, which owns YouTube Music. The company tends to prioritize its services over competitors. If you must play music, open your preferred streaming services manually or switch to Google Assistant.

Smarter training breeds smarter results

Gemini was pushed out sooner than it was ready for, and it shows. Google's ambitions for AI leadership are clear, yet the frequent inconsistencies prove that its AI still needs work. If they want it to compete globally, there are numerous ways to go about it. For one, it should focus on integrating real-time fact-checking to prevent misinformation and refining the training data to reduce biases. Improving contextual awareness and strengthening on-device capabilities for offline processing will also give Gemini an edge.