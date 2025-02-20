DeepSeek and ChatGPT are two of the most talked-about AI models of today. Both are advanced language models designed to assist users with tasks like answering questions, generating content, and simplifying daily activities. DeepSeek recently surged in popularity, topping ChatGPT on Android phones. Here's a look at the features and advantages that give DeepSeek an edge in specific areas.

15 Differences in model architecture

DeepSeek and ChatGPT operate differently. DeepSeek uses a Mixture-of-Experts (MoE) approach, activating a subset of its 671 billion parameters per request. This selective activation optimizes performance and resource usage for each query.

In contrast, ChatGPT uses a traditional transformer architecture that processes all parameters for every task, sacrificing efficiency for consistency. Consequently, DeepSeek offers several practical advantages over transformer models like ChatGPT.

14 DeepSeek responds faster by only processing what's necessary

DeepSeek activates only the most relevant experts for each query, reducing computational workload. This speeds up response times in fast-paced situations. For example, if used in virtual assistants, smart home devices process voice commands almost instantly for a lag-free experience. Moreover, DeepSeek can deliver real-time analytics and advice for informed decision-making under pressure in time-critical scenarios like finance or emergency services.

13 Brainstorming with DeepSeek gives you fewer but more detailed ideas

I asked ChatGPT and DeepSeek for ideas for a children's story. ChatGPT responded in seconds with six concise ideas. None of these ideas are instant classics, but they lay the groundwork for further refinement and development into a creative story.

DeepSeek responded with two but more fleshed-out concepts. While ChatGPT gave a range of ideas, DeepSeek provided a complete starting draft. The story wasn't groundbreaking, with a predictable narrative arc, but it had impressive detail and was a better starting point for future refinement.

12 DeepSeek consumes less power and is more sustainable for small businesses

DeepSeek's architecture lowers operating costs and energy use, making it ideal for large-scale and resource-limited deployments on mobile and IoT devices. DeepSeek's lower computational load reduces energy use and operational costs in enterprise environments, which handle millions of queries daily.

11 DeepSeek is much cheaper to train

DeepSeek R1 distinguishes itself by its training method. It uses advanced reinforcement learning with a rule-based reward system. This system includes accuracy and format rewards, outperforming traditional neural reward models.

Based on the technical report, the model was trained in 55 days using 2,048 Nvidia H800 GPUs, reducing training costs to $5.5 million. In contrast, ChatGPT-4 required over $100 million. However, take this with a grain of salt. Experts argue that DeepSeek has not been transparent about costs, making this claim questionable.

Related What is Reinforcement learning from human feedback? Reinforcement learning has been a game changer in artificial intelligence, allowing machines to continuously improve their performance

10 DeepSeek dominates in advanced mathematical problem-solving and logic

DeepSeek achieves high accuracy in structured reasoning, particularly in mathematics. Benchmark tests show DeepSeek-V3 achieves 90% accuracy in mathematical problem-solving. This precision supports complex tasks such as advanced calculations, data analysis, and logical reasoning.

9 DeepSeek excels at literary depth, while ChatGPT keeps it simple

I tested a bedtime story prompt on DeepSeek and GPT-4o. ChatGPT generated a simple narrative with simple language, following a traditional story arc. DeepSeek, however, generated a more atmospheric tale, using poetic language and rich metaphors. Its narrative stood out for its vivid sensory imagery and layered detail, including flashbacks, anecdotes, and reflective moments, making the story immersive.

Next, I asked both to write a technical guide on setting up a virtual environment. DeepSeek delivered a concise and practical explanation that was well-suited for readers with prior domain knowledge. In contrast, ChatGPT used an instructional style suitable for beginners, breaking the process into detailed sections with bullet points. It included multiple options and thorough explanations for each step.