Can you name a recently announced smartphone with only one rear camera? Probably not. High-end models have three or more at the back. Dual- and triple-camera setups are now the norm for midrangers. If you look at the best budget Android phones, you’ll find multiple lenses on many of them.

Given today’s trends in smartphone camera design, the rumored fourth-generation iPhone SE will stand out if the leaks are accurate. The phone will only have a single rear camera, they claim, and I am confident some vocal members of the tech community will ridicule “greedy” Apple for this. However, I think sticking to one rear camera makes sense on a budget phone, and I wish Android phone makers would take notice.

More cameras don’t always take better photos

Individual camera quality matters more than the number of lenses

I am not against the idea of multi-camera setups. They’re awesome, combining the versatility of a professional camera’s interchangeable lenses with the portability and convenience of a smartphone. What I want to stress on is that such complex camera systems only shine on expensive, flagship phones, which also happen to be the best camera phones. The cheaper the phone, the more likely it is that every additional camera on its back is mostly for show.

I don’t see how giving a budget phone three mediocre cameras instead of a single good one works in users’ favor.

The new Samsung Galaxy S25 costs $800. The Galaxy A35 is $400. Both have triple cameras, so at a glance, a buyer may assume the quality of their images is in the same ballpark. In reality, the latter is inferior in technical terms. The main sensor on the Galaxy A35 is smaller, and the one on its ultrawide lens is even tinier. Another key difference is that, instead of a useful telephoto lens, the Galaxy A35 has a macro camera you may not need.

While it’s acceptable for a cheaper phone to cut corners, I’m not a fan of the approach outlined above. I don’t see how giving a budget phone three mediocre cameras instead of a single good one works in users’ favor.

The alternative: a single-camera design

An alternative no Android phone maker takes seriously ... for now