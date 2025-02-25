Anker Soundcore Liberty 4 NC $70 $100 Save $30 The Soundcore Liberty 4 NC deliver a lot for their price point, including impressive audio quality, long battery life, and a savings of $30 while this deal lasts. $70 at Amazon

Soundcore by Anker is always a great brand to turn to for some wireless earbuds deals, and today one of our favorite sets of Soundcore buds is seeing a pretty hefty discount. The Liberty 4 NC are marked down to $70 at Amazon, which is $30 off their regular price of $100. It's also one of the lowest prices the Liberty 4 NC have ever seen. Five different colors are available to choose from and Prime Members can count on same-day delivery.

Why you should buy the Anker Soundcore Liberty 4 NC wireless earbuds

Not only will you find the Soundcore Liberty 4 NC among our selections for the best cheap true wireless earbuds, but in our review of the Liberty 4 NC we give them a stellar 9/10 rating. We think they have a lot to offer for any price point, and they become one of the best value sets of earbuds when a deal like this is going on.

The first thing to love about these earbuds is their sound quality. They have an oversized driver that helps them deliver audio quality that competes with much more expensive earbuds. And when you factor in ANC, you can look at these earbuds as the ones to use anywhere. The ANC cancels 98.5% of surrounding noise, with Adaptive ANC 2.0 making live calculations to best deliver maximum quiet.

One of the other big draws of the Liberty 4 NC is the battery life they're able to deliver. We find them to be the best wireless earbuds for long battery life, with up to 10 hours of life available on a single charge. An additional 40 hours of playback is available with the included charging case.

Despite their impressive feature set, the Liberty 4 NC are designed for to be simple in their daily use. They connect easily to devices over Bluetooth, and you can set these earbuds up with different sound profiles based on the way you like to listen. There are 22 presets that come with the built-in equalizer, and with the inclusion of LDAC technology you can even listen to Hi-Res wireless audio however you prefer.

Don't miss out on this chance to pick up the Soundcore Liberty 4 NC wireless earbuds for just $70. This is one of the lowest prices we've seen them at, but it's a limited time deal and there's no telling how long it will last.