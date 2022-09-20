While we're less than three weeks from the Google Pixel 7's debut, all of the recent leaks — and even Google official communications surrounding the device — point to it being an iterative upgrade rather than a major overhaul the way the Pixel 6 series was. So if you need an awesome new phone right now, take advantage of the deep discounts available for the Pixel 6 series and the still pretty-new Pixel 6a might be the best option, especially if you're tightening your budget.

We've seen the Google Pixel 6a drop to $400 already, but it's back down to $400 at Amazon again. Best Buy's deal to get the Pixel 6a for $300 if you activate it on purchase at AT&T, Google FI, Sprint, T-Mobile, or Verizon is still active — and if not, they have the same $400 pricing as Amazon. The Pixel 6a features the same processor as the Pixel 6, a slightly smaller screen, essentially the same cameras as the Pixel 5a, and all the same Pixel software perks like Magic Eraser, automatic Call Screening, and the wonderful auto-transcribing Pixel Recorder. This adds up to one of the best budget phones on the market and a remarkable value, even when it isn't on sale.

Google Pixel 6a The Pixel 6a is not only the single-best budget phone on the market today; it's also one of the best overall Android phones around, and you can grab it for $400 at Amazon or as low as $300 at Best Buy with activation on a participating carrier. View at Amazon View at Best Buy

If you simply cannot abide losing wireless charging — which I cannot fault you for, wireless charging is dope — that and the camera upgrades on the Pixel 6 are worth the extra $100 to get a Google Pixel 6. $500 isn't the lowest price ever for the Pixel 6, but it's great if you don't have a phone to trade in at your carrier, especially when we're unsure if the Pixel 7 will stick to $600 or be higher priced amid a year of sharp inflation. The Pixel 6's biggest complaint at this point is battery life now that the early Tensor bugs have been ironed out, and between great wireless chargers for the Pixel 6 and a wide variety of PPS chargers to help you top off the 6 as needed in the afternoon or once you arrive home from work.

Google Pixel 6 The Pixel 6 might turn back into a pumpkin this Halloween, but today, it's still one of the best Android phones to buy. Between Tensor's AI performance, Google's computational photography prowess, and Pixel's small but ever-so-life-changing features, this phone will serve you well for years to come. View at Amazon View at Best Buy

The Pixel 6 Pro for $649 is a deal we've seen several times in the last two months, and depending on your carrier, you can probably get a better deal there. But if you live life unlocked, don't want to wait for the Pixel 7 Pro — and its $900 or more price tag — then this is a nice alternative to buying a flashy Samsung phone if you just can't get down with One UI. And remember that since we're 16 days from the Pixel 7 Pro announcement, you could buy the 6 Pro, leave it in the box until October 6, and then either open it or return it based on what you see.