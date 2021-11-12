Material You's dynamic theming is easily one of the highlights of Android 12. The engine automatically pulls the colors from the wallpaper on your device and uses them across different system and app UI elements. This theming system, codenamed 'Monet,' is currently exclusive to Pixel devices, with no word from other manufacturers on whether they will support it or not. A new code commit in Google's Material Components library has now listed some of the brands that could support the dynamic theming engine.

The following Android manufacturers' names have been hardcoded in the commit:

Oppo

Realme

OnePlus

Vivo

Xiaomi

Motorola

Itel

Tecno Mobile

Infinix

HMD Global (Nokia)

Sharp

Sony

TCL

Lenovo

Google

Roboelectric

The core color extraction and color appearance model of Material You is already a part of AOSP, with only the palette generation algorithm being Pixel exclusive. That should change with Android 12L's release as Google is expected to push the relevant code to AOSP then.

While the above manufacturers should support wallpaper-based dynamic color theming in their Android skins, they could end up implementing their own algorithm for palette generation instead of going with Google's version to better fit their skins and needs. Samsung, whose name is missing from the list, already supports dynamic color theming in One UI 4 beta, which is likely its proprietary solution. Oppo also has its own implementation of dynamic color theming in ColorOS 12.

What now remains to be seen is whether these brand-specific implementations of dynamic theming will be compatible with Google's Material Components library or not, as third-party apps rely on it for color extraction. Without this, dynamic theming could be limited to only the system UI components of each skin. Or worse, it could be up to app developers to manually add support for the theming system of each manufacturer.

