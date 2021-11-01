Android tablets have never grabbed the public's attention quite like the iPad, though that hasn't stopped Google from trying. These days, if you want a big slate for watching movies or taking full-page notes, Samsung's the way to go. You can save big on a bunch of slates from the company at Amazon today, including $100 off its latest Galaxy Tab.

If you're looking for the best deal of the bunch, picking up the Galaxy Tab S7 FE is the way to go. Although we found some faults with it in our review, at just $430, it's a much better deal. An expansive 12.4" display is perfect for Netflix, recipes in the kitchen, or just browsing the web at night, and the included S Pen is great for taking notes. You'll have to settle for just 64GB of storage at this price, but otherwise, it's not a bad value.

For those who want a higher-end experience, last year's Tab S7 and S7+ are also included in today's sale. The S7 only features an 11" display, but with more RAM and storage than the FE edition, it might be worth the extra $70. The S7+ keeps a 12.4" screen size but upgrades it to Samsung's signature AMOLED technology.

Finally, if you're looking to get started early on your holiday shopping, the Tab A7 Lite can be yours for just $120. At that price, it's directly competing with Amazon's lineup of Fire tablets but with out-of-the-box access to the Google Play Store. Not too shabby.

It's a tough choice between the four, but if you've been jealous of all of the attention the iPad has received lately, now might be the perfect time to upgrade. Hit the links above to grab the one that's right for you.

