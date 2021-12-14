Samsung's Galaxy S22 lineup is coming soon, and thanks to the magic of leaks, there's very little left to learn about the company's next flagships. But perhaps the most talked-about bit of them so far is their design. Just in case you wanted to have yet another look at them, perhaps this time in even greater detail, someone's got their hands on dummies for each Galaxy S22 model for the world to see.

Leaker OnLeaks has posted a video of showcasing these dummy units on his Twitter account. Other recently surfaced physical models of different upcoming phones, like the OnePlus 10 Pro and the Google Pixel 6a, were just metal slabs resembling the phones' rough shape and look, but these S22 dummies were made to look way closer to the real thing — and if this is what we're getting from Samsung soon, they sure look gorgeous, albeit maybe a little familiar.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra (which we've recently learned could be called the S22 Note instead) has a distinct design from the rest of the lineup, with a lot more Note genes, a visible bottom S Pen slot, a curved display, and a square frame. The other two members in the family, the Galaxy S22 and the Galaxy S22+, feature a design that's pretty much identical to the Galaxy S21's. There are observable differences, like a notably flatter-looking metal frame (similar to the iPhone 13 frame) and a glossy back, although we're unsure if that will carry over to the actual phone.

Like with all leaks, you should take this with a grain of salt. After all, these aren't necessarily official Samsung mock-ups, as no one is stopping random people from putting these together based on leaked renders. But they match everything else we've seen in the past, so if anything, this serves as further confirmation that this is how the phones will end up looking — and the closest we'll get to a proper hands-on for now.

