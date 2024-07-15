Summary Samsung plans to bring One UI 6.1.1 to recent flagship Galaxy phones and tablets before One UI 7.

Notable omissions from the update list include Galaxy S21, Z Fold 3, and Flip 3. These devices should directly receive the One UI 7 update.

New camera features like Auto Zoom and Galaxy AI capabilities are expected to be included in the One UI 6.1.1 update for older Galaxy devices.

Samsung's latest foldables — the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 — run One UI 6.1.1 with several new features. Rumors indicate the company will also bring One UI 6.1.1 to its current flagship phones. This is unusual for the Korean company, as it has typically skipped minor One UI point releases and directly updated them to the next major build of its Android skin. Now, Samsung has confirmed which devices will get One UI 6.1.1 along with the potential features.

A Samsung moderator on the Korean community forum detailed the Galaxy devices that will receive the One UI 6.1.1 update (via @Tarunvats33):

Galaxy S24 series

Galaxy S23 series, including S23 FE

Galaxy S22 series

Galaxy Z Fold 5

Galaxy Z Flip 5

Galaxy Z Fold 4

Galaxy Z Flip 4

Galaxy Tab S9

Galaxy Tab S8

Essentially, Samsung plans to roll out One UI 6.1.1 before One UI 7 to all its flagship Galaxy phones and tablets released in the last 2–3 years. The only notable omission from the list is the Galaxy S21, Galaxy Z Fold 3, and Flip 3, which got the One UI 6.1 update with limited Galaxy AI features in May 2024.

Samsung will presumably update these and other devices not mentioned above directly to Android 15-based One UI 7 later this year or early 2025.

These One UI 6.1.1 features will come to older Galaxy devices

Close

In a separate post, a Samsung Korean community moderator in charge of the camera team has detailed the various One UI 6.1.1 camera features that will come to older Galaxy devices.

The Flip 6's new Auto Zoom and Flex Camcorder features will make their way to the Flip 5 but not to the Fold 5 due to the form factor differences. More importantly, the new Galaxy AI features like Sketch to Image, Live Effect, and Portrait Studio should be available on all Galaxy devices that get One UI 6.1.1. These features are still under development, and if Samsung runs into some issues, its plans might change.

The moderator did not provide a detailed timeframe for One UI 6.1.1's rollout. Based on Samsung's previous track record, though, the Galaxy S24 and Fold 5/Flip 5 should receive the update in August 2024.

Rumors say the Korean company has been working on a big camera-focused update for the Galaxy S24 lineup, which may roll out next month. The changes in One UI 6.1.1 and other Galaxy AI improvements will tie in nicely with that. Other Galaxy devices should then follow suit.