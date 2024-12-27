Your changes have been saved Nothing Ear Open 7 / 10 $129 $149 Save $20 The Nothing Ear Open earbuds are Nothing’s first step into open-ear audio tech. Instead of sitting in your ear canal, the drivers are positioned outside, keeping you aware of your surroundings while still delivering solid sound. They’re super comfy, sound great at moderate volumes, and with this sweet promo deal, they’re even harder to resist. $149 at Nothing $129 at Amazon

The perfect earbuds go beyond just being there; they blend into your sound experience, almost disappearing. Their real job is to elevate your experience—whether it's boosting your workout with bone conduction tech or helping you zone out in a noisy office with noise-canceling features. With that in mind, the Nothing Ear Open earbuds had people excited, especially for how they might improve outdoor activities like running and walking. It's clear that these earbuds not only meet expectations but actually exceed them.

Right now, there's a post-Christmas deal knocking 13% off the original price of $149, bringing these wireless earbuds down to just $129. But hurry—this deal won’t last forever, so if you want to snag this sweet price, it’s best to act fast!

What's great about the Nothing Ear Open?

At the new price, these wireless earbuds offer great value, but it’s important to understand both their strengths and limitations. Our review of the Nothing Ear Open makes it clear that they’re not quite on par with top-tier models like Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 3 Pro in terms of overall sound quality. That said, they still impress with solid audio, an impressive eight-hour battery life, and comfortable fit, making them a great option for all-day wear.

Nothing's Ear Open earbuds offer a unique listening experience compared to your typical wireless pair. The company's goal is to let you stay in tune with your surroundings while still enjoying your tunes with solid sound. Just a heads-up, though: they don’t have active noise cancellation.

These earbuds are designed for active use, with built-in earhooks that keep them secure during intense workouts or runs. Plus, they feature fast charging and Bluetooth 5.3, giving you up to 30 hours of use on a single charge. They’re also compatible with both Android and iOS devices, and the high-quality microphones make it easy to take calls without a hitch.

The Ear Open have a unique look, blending cyberpunk vibes with a subtle, almost insect-like shape. True to Nothing’s signature transparent style, they stand out visually. If you’re into audio gear that’s anything but ordinary and has a distinct look—something that’s definitely a hallmark of the typical Nothing fan—these earbuds are right up your alley.