If you're in the market for a new set of earbuds, there are a lot of wireless earbuds options available. One set of earbuds we like comes with a massive discount, as the Soundcore Space A40 buds are 44% off at Amazon right now. That brings their price from $80 down to just $45, which makes for one of the best wireless earbud deals available. You'll want to hurry to snatch these up at this price, as Amazon has this marked as a limited time deal.

Why you should buy the Anker Soundcore Space A40 wireless earbuds

Anker is a brand we like a lot, and its Soundcore lineup turns out some quality earbuds and wireless headphones. With the Soundcore Space A40 buds, Anker has put some serious features into a super affordable package, especially while this deal knocks them down to just $45.

The Space A40 are a good companion to all sorts of different devices. They come with ANC that reduces noise by up to 98%, so you can use them around the office or for doing work at coffee shops. They also deliver some powerful sound, so you could just as well pair them with your home theater or use them to kick back with some movies on your laptop.

These wireless buds also deliver up to 50 hours of playback on a single battery charge, making them good for travelers, road trippers, and anyone who simply finds themselves far from a charger on a regular basis. If you do happen to run them dry while you're out and about, the Space A40 can get an additional four hours of playtime with just 10 minutes of charging.

The design of the Space A40 is another unique feature. They're made to be as comfortable as a pair of earbuds can be, which is a good thing with all of that listening time available. The Space A40 are as light as a sheet of paper and they have an ergonomic shape that fits comfortably in most ears.

The Soundcore Space A40 are a great set of earbuds even at their regular price, and while this deal is going on we think they're a bit of a steal. You can pick them up for just $45, which is good for $35 in savings and the best price ever on the Space A40 earbuds.