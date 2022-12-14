Google pushed Android 13 to AOSP in mid-August and rolled out the OTA for compatible Pixel phones soon after. Since then, all major Android smartphone manufacturers have been working hard on updating their devices to the latest OS release. Samsung and OnePlus have done a great job at this, while others like Xiaomi and Lenovo-owned Motorola have lagged far behind. The latter provided a provisional list of devices in August 2022 that would get the Android 13 update but has been mum after that. The company has now listed more devices in its portfolio eligible for the latest Android release.

In response to a query on its support forums (via GSMArena), a Motorola agent listed the following devices that will receive the Android 13 update:

motorola razr (2022)

Motorola edge 30 ultra

motorola edge 30 pro

Motorola edge+ (2022)

Motorola edge 30 fusion

Motorola edge 30 neo

Motorola edge 30

motorola edge (2022)

motorola edge 20 pro

motorola edge 20

motorola edge (2021)

motorola edge 20 lite

moto g stylus 5G (2022)

moto g 5G

moto g82 5G

moto g72

moto g62 5G

moto g52

moto g42

moto g32

There's no clear timeline for when the update for each device will roll out, though. The company only says that Android 13 will start rolling out in "early 2023." Presumably, flagship and premium Moto phones will be first in line to get the update before Android 13 trickles down to its low-end devices.

If your Motorola phone is missing from the list, worry not. The above list is not definitive, and if you have a fairly recent high-end Moto device, it should get the Android 13 update. The company promises two OS updates for its premium smartphones, so if you have a mid-range or low-end Moto phone that launched with Android 11 and got the Android 12 update, it may have reached its end of life.