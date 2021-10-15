For a company that sells so many headphones featuring active noise cancellation, it was a bit surprising when Bose launched its first true wireless earbuds, the SoundSport Free, without this very feature. Luckily fans didn't have to wait long to enjoy a little silence. Enter: the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds, a pair of great-sounding buds with ANC. Normally selling for $279, for today only you can pick them up at an $80 discount — their lowest price to date.

The QuietComfort Earbuds feature IPX4 splash resistance, Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity, and quick access to Google Assistant. You can charge them wirelessly or over USB-C, and their battery lasts up to 6 hours on a single charge (extended to 18 hours with the case). While there's effective noise-reduction, we also get a transparency mode for when you need to hear your surroundings. Bose recently released a substantial firmware update adding new modes for specific activities, full transparency with dynamic noise reduction, easier device switching, and more.

You can cash in on the largest discount on the QuietComfort Earbuds since their release back in December and get them for just $199. The deal is good for today only and covers all colors: Black, Soapstone, Sandstone, and Stone Blue.

