Your changes have been saved Jabra Elite 4 $60 $100 Save $40 The Jabra Elite 4 is an excellent pair of budget wireless earbuds, offering decent sound quality and ANC. With a 40% discount, they are an even better deal, available for just $60. $60 at Amazon $60 at Best Buy

Jabra may have stopped making earbuds, but many of its existing wireless earphones remain among our favorites. The Jabra Elite 4 was previously among our most recommended cheap wireless earbuds, standing out for its affordable price, decent sound quality, and respectable ANC. The Elite 4 launched for $100 in early 2023, a great price for a pair of budget wireless earphones. Almost 18 months later, though, the market has changed, with Nothing and OnePlus providing solid options in the same price range.

The Jabra Elite 4 may fall short in sound quality and battery life compared to newer rivals, but a substantial 40% discount allows them to stand out where it matters most: price. You can now snag the Elite 4 for an all-time low of just $60.

Why you should buy the Jabra Elite 4

Unlike many flagship wireless earbuds, the Jabra Elite 4 sports relatively tiny 6mm drivers. Still, they offer decent sound quality and great bass response. And if you don't like the default sound tuning, you can use the five-band equalizer to tweak things to your taste. The earbuds only support SBC and aptX, so you cannot enjoy high-bitrate streaming. There's no AAC support, either, which could be an issue if you use an iPhone.

The ANC is, again, decent. It won't blow you away, but it's formidable for a pair of earbuds that launched for $100. And at its discounted price of $60, there's little reason to complain.

Despite being affordable, the Jabra Elite 4 supports Fast Pair and multipoint connectivity. So, pairing the earphones with your Android phone will be a breeze. And you can have it simultaneously paired with your laptop and phone.

Battery life is strictly average, with the earbuds providing about 5.5-6 hours of music playback with ANC on. The bundled charging case can provide three full charges.

There are some downsides to the Elite 4. First, it misses out on in-ear detection, so the buds won't stop music playback when you remove them. Second, the touch controls are not customizable, which can annoy some. And lastly, the only way to know the battery status of the charging case is to use the companion app.

While not perfect, the Jabra Elite 4 is a great pair of wireless earbuds for basic use. And at the discounted price of $60, they’re an easy recommendation.