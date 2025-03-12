Beats Studio Buds $100 $150 Save $50 With their new lower price, the Beats Studio Buds are now a solid budget-friendly alternative to AirPods, offering similar sound quality and noise cancellation without the premium price tag. $100 at Amazon $100 at Best Buy

Beats has built its name on rich, powerful sound, especially when it comes to that signature deep bass. Finding excellent noise-canceling earbuds at a budget-friendly price isn’t easy, but Amazon and Best Buy's latest deals change that. Right now, you can grab the Beats Studio Buds for just $99.95, a full 33% off. Scoring wireless earbuds with solid ANC, premium features, and that unmistakable Beats style for under $100 is the kind of deal that doesn’t come around often.

The deal applies to the black and red versions, and while it’s not the lowest price ever, it’s still a solid bargain. You’re getting active noise cancellation, long battery life, and that signature Beats sound. With all these features, this is easily one of the best discounts we’ve seen on these workout-ready earbuds.

What's great about the Beats Studio Buds?