Amazon Prime Day is in full swing, and there have been plenty of deals to choose from. Smartphones have been right in the middle of the action, with discounts on everything from foldables and flagships to budget and mid-range phones. Now is an excellent time to upgrade to a new phone, and we've collated the best deals to help you pick one.

Pixel 6 Pro — $200 off

The Pixel 6 Pro might have had a troubled launch, but software updates have rectified most of those issues, resulting in one of the best Android phones on the market. Intelligent software features like call screening and the best dictation on any smartphone make the Pixel 6 series a joy to use. The 6 Pro was already competitively priced at $899, so getting $200 off is a steal.

The Pixel 6 Pro is $200 off for both storage variants, coming in at $699 for 128GB and $799 for 256GB. The smaller capacity is available in Sorta Sunny and Stormy Black, and the 256GB model is available in Stormy Black.

Galaxy S22 Ultra — $360 off

The Galaxy S22 Ultra is one of the best phones Samsung has ever made, and I've been using it as my daily driver since its launch. Combining (almost) everything good about its predecessor and the Galaxy Note range, the S22 Ultra is a boxy S Pen touting powerhouse. Like any true ultra phone, the specs are mostly class-leading, with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, up to 12GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, an S Pen, and four incredible cameras on the back.

The base 128GB model is available for only $840. Getting $360 off one of the best phones on the market is a bargain you shouldn't miss.

Galaxy Z Flip3 — $300 off

The Galaxy Z Flip3 is the most pocketable big phone. When open, you have a bright, beautiful, 6.7" 120Hz display. When you've finished using it, everything folds in half, allowing the phone to nestle comfortably into small pockets and bags. One UI 4.1 makes the most of this hardware, with supported apps able to use Flex Mode.

The Z Flip4 might be due next month, but don't miss this deal at $700 for 128GB and $750 for 256GB.

OnePlus 10 Pro — $100 off

The OnePlus 10 Pro isn't our favorite phone. In our review, we said, "this one's for the fans only." The device has decent specs, with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, a 6.7" 120Hz LTPO display, a 5,000mAh battery, and the kind of speed and snappiness that OnePlus phones have become known for. The issue is that OxygenOS isn't to everyone's taste, the cameras are mediocre, and there's no IP rating for the unlocked model.

But if you're a OnePlus fan, none of that matters. The phone is well-made, feels good in the hand, is packed full of the OnePlus features you've come to love, and flies through apps and games as all OnePlus flagships should. So if you're a OnePlus fan and want the company's latest phone, getting it for $800 ($100 off) is a good deal.

Samsung Galaxy Fold3 — $710 off

The Galaxy Z Fold3 is the best foldable phone money can buy. The inner and outer screens are bright, sharp, and smooth, with 120Hz refresh rates. Samsung's software truly shines on a phone like this, with split-screen that works with three apps at a time, S Pen support, Flex Mode, tablet-optimized apps, and a myriad of other features you won't find on any other foldable. The Z Fold3 is one of the best devices I've ever used, and it brings a smile to my face every time I use it.

The Fold3's biggest problem has always been its $1800 price tag, so getting one now for $1,090 is a bargain considering everything it offers.

Moto G Power (2021) — $100 off

Some people don't want or need a range-topping phone like the Pixel 6 Pro or S22 Ultra. Plenty of people want something cheap, reliable, and will last all day on a charge. The Moto G Power (2021) ticks all of those boxes. This phone won't win any speed tests with a Snapdragon 662 and 4GB of RAM, but when paired with a 5,000mAh battery, the three-day battery life Motorola claim is easily attainable.

The G Power (2021) comes with 64GB of storage that can be expanded with an SD card and is available in four colors, all of which are on sale for just $150.

Samsung Galaxy A53 — $125 off

Samsung's A series of devices are some of the best-selling budget Android phones around, and with good reason. The Galaxy A53 is a jack of all trades, master of none kind of mid-range phone. The display is a bright, 120Hz 1080P AMOLED that looks great, the Exynos 1280 manages most tasks easily, and the cameras are acceptable for the price.

But where the A53 shines is software and longevity. The 5,000mAh battery will keep it going for up to two days, and One UI 4.1 is packed full of useful features you'll only find on Samsung phones. That software should also stay fresh, with the A53 guaranteed four years of Android updates and five years of security patches. When the Pixel 6 gets its last update with Android 15, the A53 will still be eligible for Android 16. That kind of software support is almost unparalleled at this price.

