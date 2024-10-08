I'm a big fan of tablets and have reviewed many over the years, which has helped me to figure out which models appeal to my needs, from reading comic books to e-books to annotating writing and consuming media. While I tend to use my tablets more for pleasure than work, I always gravitate to models that afford both: workhorses that can complete tasks while looking good doing so. This is why I've compiled a list of my favorite tablet sales during Amazon's latest Prime Day; these are indeed the tablets I would personally buy, and I'm sharing this list with AP's readers to ensure you don't miss out on the tablet deals that have me the most excited. Let's dig in.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 $618 $800 Save $182 The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 is a premium tablet that looks and feels the part, with top-of-the-line performance thanks to its Snapdragon processor. If you are looking for the best 11-inch tablet on Android, you've found it. $618 at Amazon

Samsung has moved to Mediatek chips for the Tab S10 line this year, which means last year's Tab S9 line that all use Snapdragon's 8 Gen 2 could be considered the better buy, at least if you are interested in gaming. This is why Amazon's current sale on the Galaxy Tab S9 is such a great deal; you're getting awesome specs with a killer chip, and even though this is last year's model, I'd still choose this over the new S10, so why not save a few bucks along the way.

I enjoy my Tab S9 and can vouch that it is the tablet I use most around the house, which has a lot to do with its screen. You get a 16:10 ratio (11 inches at 2560 x 1600 with support for 120Hz high refresh rate), and I find this ratio is not only great for media since most games, TV shows, and movies support 16:9.

I also find 16:10 is a great ratio for reading modern comic books, where there is letterboxing but no pillarboxing, allowing double splash pages to easily transition into one another (unlike the iPad's 4:3 ratio that adds pillarboxing gaps between pages). Add on top the high refresh rate OLED screen, and images, animations, and videos all look gorgeous. So not only is this tablet a powerhouse with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, but at 11 inches, the 16:10 ratio is the best choice for consuming modern media, from comics to games to videos.

Typically, the Tab S9 retails for $800, but during this Prime Day deal, you can snag one for $618, saving more than $180, which is a steal for what I still consider the best tablet on Android in its 11-inch screen range.

Google Pixel Tablet

Google Pixel Tablet $300 $400 Save $100 Google initially sold the Pixel Tablet as a smart hub thanks to its dock, but even without the dock the tablet makes for a great hub to control your smart home, especially if you live within Google's ecosystem. $300 at Amazon

Next up, we have the Google Pixel Tablet, which may not have made waves when it launched, but you see, it launched with a speaker dock that not only raised the price, but at the time, there was no way to buy it without the dock and its added cost. Google wised up eventually and started selling the tablet without the unnecessary speaker dock, which is the model we see today on sale for $100 off.

Thanks to the smart home tech I've been installing over the last year, I tend to use my Pixel Tablet as my living room tablet. I want to ensure the tablet at arm's length in my living room can alert me to doorbell rings, make it easy to adjust my temperature settings, or even check in on my dog in the backyard with my floodlight camera, all possible with my Pixel Tablet at my side. More to the point, these features feel the best when using a device within the Pixel ecosystem since all of my smart home tech also comes from Google. So, for me, the Pixel Tablet shines if you are within Google's ecosystem. Plus, just like the Tab S9, you get a 16:10 screen ratio, and while this 10.95-inch screen doesn't offer high framerates, the ratio ensures modern media fits the screen well.

So if you don't require the most expensive and most performant tablet like the Tab S9 and are looking to spend less while still getting worthwhile features, for me, that tablet is the Pixel Tablet (sans dock, of course), and now that you can shave off $100 from the $400 retail price to pick one up for $300, which is a solid bargain for Prime Day.

OnePlus Pad

OnePlus Pad $350 $480 Save $130 This is the first tablet from OnePlus, and it hit it out of the park, offering a squarish ratio at 7:5 that should make iPad users feel at home. It's powerful enough for all sorts of tasks while also offering excellent build quality. $350 at Amazon

Last but certainly not least, we have the original OnePlus Pad. This is a tablet that strays from the norm and easily goes toe-to-toe with Google's Pixel Tablet. I think the OnePlus Pad is more attractive than the Pixel Tablet, as it looks and feels more premium with its metal back (the Pixel Tablet has a plastic back). Plus, unlike the Pixel Tablet and the Galaxy Tab S9, which are both 16:10, the OnePlus Tab offers a 7:5 screen ratio, which fits somewhere in between 3:2 and 4:3, making for a much more square display. So, if you are used to using an iPad or don't enjoy the height of 16:10 screens when held in portrait, you'll likely prefer the 7:5 ratio OnePlus chose.

This does mean most media will be letterboxed or pillarboxed. Still, it also means reading on the device is much more comfortable thanks to its square shape, so if you're the sort that uses your tablet a lot to read websites and e-books, I definitely recommend choosing the OnePlus Pad over the Pixel and Tab S. However, even though the shape is different, the screen size is still similar to the two options above, clocking in at 11.61 inches. Plus, unlike the Pixel, you get a high refresh rate screen that reaches 144 Hz, ensuring smooth animations and gameplay.

Typically, the OnePlus Pad retails for $480, but thanks to this sale, you can pick one up for $350, shaving $130 off the retail price, an excellent deal for tablet lovers like me on Prime Day.