The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are excellent smartphones overall. They have a unique design that, love it or hate it, stands out from the crowd (looking at you, visor-shaped camera bump), a well-optimized Tensor chip, and a lot of exclusive software perks. Plus, retailing at $599 and $899 for the 6 and 6 Pro, respectively, these are some of the best value devices you can get right now. If you've already got one or intend to, and are looking to protect your purchase, Google has just shared a list of certified screen protectors.

Why is it so important that they're certified, though? It's been widely reported that users are facing issues with the under-display fingerprint scanner with certain screen protectors. To that effect, Google has updated its support page (as spotted by 9to5Google) with the following:

Brands that are Made for Google-certified for Pixel 6 Pro and Pixel 6 are Zagg, Otterbox, and Panzerglass.

If you find the Zagg screen protectors a bit expensive, PanzerGlass offers a cheaper option. However, if you just want to add a layer of protection to your Pixel without spending too much cash, both Otterbox and PanzerGlass sell film protectors for the devices. Do bear in mind that the plastic-based design won’t offer as much durability as tempered glass, though. That said, like the Pixel devices themselves, most of the screen protectors are either currently sold out or out of stock.

Zagg

Glass Elite for Pixel 6 ($40)

Glass Curve Elite for Pixel 6 Pro ($50)

OtterBox

Clearly Protected Film Screen Protector for Pixel 6 ($20)

Clearly Protected Film Screen Protector for Pixel 6 Pro ($20)

Panzerglass

PanzerGlass Tempered Glass Screen Protector for Pixel 6 ($29)

PanzerGlass TPU Screen Protector for Pixel 6 Pro ($23)

It’s worth noting that a number of other well-known brands offer screen protectors for the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, but if you want to avoid problems with the under-display fingerprint scanner, it may not be a smart idea to buy one of those over the certified ones.

