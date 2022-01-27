Samsung's Galaxy S22 series makes up some of our most anticipated smartphones right now — and with good reason. The S22 Ultra, in particular, marks a return to the days of the Note, complete with an S Pen and high-end specs to match. With the launch only a few days away, prospective buyers might want to start considering their matching accessories. If you've been dying to see what those official cases might look like, today's your lucky day.

Image Gallery (2 Images) Expand Expand

Close

Third-party retailer MobileFun listed several protective cases designed for the Galaxy S22 series on its online shelves, as spotted by SamMobile. The lineup includes a handful of official third-party cases, along with a glimpse at Samsung silicone covers, leather covers, standing covers, smart LED view covers, and smart clear view covers — all available in different colors. Some cases include renders (which may or may not be official just yet) and suggested launch prices. Unfortunately, you can't purchase the official cases just yet, but the third-party covers remain in stock.

Image Gallery (2 Images) Expand Expand

Close

In an interesting twist, the S22 Ultra's smart clear view cover uses a rectangular cutout in the upper-right corner instead of the transparent window strip running across the case's flip cover, as seen in previous releases. The cutout is nearly the size of a camera bump, skewing a little larger since it's pushed to the right. The case should preview an always-on display with the time, date, and new notifications when synced to the device. Though the design change is subjective, some might find the older look more alluring. We'll have to wait until we get our hands on one to determine if it's better in person than in renders.

The Galaxy Unpacked event is officially set for February 9th and early reservation discounts — offering free $50 credit to use on accessories — are already underway. With most of the details about the phones already out in the wild, all that remains is to see, hold, and try out the actual device. If you're planning to buy one, sit back, relax, and make sure your wallet is prepared — the launch is coming on February 9th.

A proper fix for the Pixel 6's freezing touch-input issue is coming soon No more weird accessibility workarounds

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email