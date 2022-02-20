It looked like Steam for Chrome OS, code-named "Borealis," might be on its way back in December, with visible information in the source code commits revealing that the operating system will have stable and beta channels for Steam integration. We first reported on the project two years ago, when Google's Director of Product Management revealed its existence — and while Google has decided to make us wait, there is fresh evidence that the implementation is happening. We also have a preliminary list of supported Chromebooks.

As 9to5 Google notes, Google added the supported models in a recent code change. So far, the list is made up of mostly Acer and Asus Chromebooks, an HP, and a mysterious entry for what looks like a yet-to-be-released Lenovo Chromebook:

Volta – Acer Chromebook 514

Volet – Acer Chromebook 515

Voxel – Acer Chromebook Spin 713

Delbin – ASUS Chromebook Flip CX5

Drobit – ASUS Chromebook CX9

Elemi – HP Pro c640 G2 Chromebook

Lindar – Lenovo's mystery Chromebook

If you've been itching to use Steam on one of the Chromebooks listed above, well, not so fast. Your device needs to have the right processor and enough RAM to do the job. Support will also require an 11th gen Intel Core i5 or i7 processor, and no less than 7 GB of RAM — leaving lower-priced, more basic Chromebooks out of the mix.

There's still time for the list of supported models to expand before Steam for Chrome OS is ready to launch. It's likely that Google is taking extra pains with the project in the name of making sure it goes off without a hitch, as the Q4 2021 sales figures for Chromebooks were abysmal after an earlier pandemic-fueled boom. Google has also acknowledged that schools need the ability to repair and reuse devices, so Steam-powered gaming may present an avenue for new sales just when the tech giant could use one.

Everyone hated the new WhatsApp contact list UI, so it's moving back to the old one No to favorites; yes to all contacts

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email