Key Takeaways Samsung's Galaxy S25 series will likely offer three website-exclusive colorways for the S25/S25+, with three distinct ones for the S25 Ultra.

The base and plus models appear to offer last year's website-exclusive color options as this year's base choice.

The S25 series is expected to launch in Q1, 2025, potentially in January.

Samsung's Galaxy S25 series' launch date is approaching quickly, and we're hoping for a significant overhaul compared to the S24 series, paired with the long-awaited rollout of Android 15-based One UI 7. We already know that the upcoming series might sweep the floor with the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip across the board, paired with a fourth 'Slim' variant that might roll out a few months after the base series.

We also know that what were once the S24 and S24+'s Samsung.com exclusive colorways might be the S25 series' base options, even though they're not as 'sparkly' as their names suggest.

For reference, we first heard about the base S25 and S25+'s reported colorways from credible display analyst Ross Young back in October. According to him, the upcoming series will offer a fun twist on basic colors with new 'Sparkling' colorways. This includes Sparkling Blue and Sparkling Green.

However, this week, we finally got our first look at what these colors might look like, and they're really nothing out of the ordinary. The Sparkling Blue colorway appears to be a rehashed version of last year's website-exclusive Sapphire Blue, while Sparkling Green looks just like Jade Green. The only win here is that what were once online exclusives colorways will soon be the base offering.

Samsung will likely offer at least 7 color options per device

Now, thanks to another update from Ross Young, we now have what will likely be the complete colorway offering for the S25 series, and each model appears to have at least seven different options to choose from, including three Samsung.com exclusives.

Galaxy S25 Galaxy S25+ Galaxy S25 Ultra Coral Red (online exclusive) Coral Red (online exclusive) Titanium Blue/Black (online exclusive) Pink Gold (online exclusive) Pink Gold (online exclusive) Titanium Jade Green (online exclusive) Blue/Black (online exclusive) Blue/Black (online exclusive) Titanium Pink Gold (online exclusive) Moon Night Blue Midnight Black Titanium Black Silver Shadow Moon Night Blue Titanium Blue Sparkling Blue Sparkling Blue Titanium Gray Sparkling Green Sparkling Green Titanium Silver Silver Shadow

It's worth noting that Young didn't explicitly say that these are Samsung.com exclusive colorways, though he did say these would be produced "at much lower volumes" — which could only indicate their exclusivity considering the tech giant's multi-year tradition of offering specific colorways only on its website.

We're expecting Samsung to reveal the Galaxy S25 series in the first quarter of 2025, potentially in January. Evidence also suggests that the Slim S25 variant mentioned above could be released sometime in April or May.