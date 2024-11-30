Black Friday is in full swing, and there are tons of deals on tech, from phones and tablets to smartwatches and earbuds. Samsung has some solid deals available, but knowing which ones are the best can be difficult when there are so many to sort through. That's why I've gone through them and chosen five Samsung deals you shouldn't miss out on.

Galaxy S24

The base Galaxy S24 often gets overlooked in favor of the Galaxy S24+ and Ultra. The S24+ has a bigger screen and battery, while the Ultra adds an S Pen and periscope zoom. As great as those things are, they don't mean much if you want a compact phone that's easy to use with one hand and slips into a pocket unnoticed.

The Galaxy S24 isn't as small as phones once were, but it's easy to use one-handed with its 6.2-inch screen and tiny bezels. The smaller size doesn't diminish the other specs; the S24 has the same cameras as the S24+ and the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 powering the show. The only compromise the phone makes is battery life, which many of us are willing to sacrifice for a phone that fits into our pockets.

The S24 is usually an $800 phone, but for Black Friday, you can save 18% ($140) and get it for $660. That's only $10 more than what the S24 FE usually retails for, and this is a much more powerful and well-rounded device.

Samsung Galaxy S24 $660 $800 Save $140 The Galaxy S24 is the smallest phone in the S24 lineup and shouldn't be overlooked. It's one of the few phones that packs flagship specs into a device this small, making it the ideal pick for many people. $660 at Amazon $660 at Best Buy

Galaxy S24 Ultra

The Galaxy S24 Ultra is the opposite of the regular Galaxy S24. The rounded corners and diminutive size are gone, replaced by an enormous phablet that pushes its hardware (and your grip) to its limits. The 6.8-inch screen is sharp and eye-searingly bright, and the anti-reflective effect from the Gorilla Armor glass makes it one of the best screens on any phone.

I've been using this device since it launched in January, only switching to other devices for work purposes. It isn't perfect — the sharp corners can dig into your flesh depending on how you hold it. The 5,000mAh battery isn't as large as the ones in other phones this size, and the cameras aren't entirely on the same level as the Pixel 9 Pro.

None of that matters, though. Samsung's Ultra phones are never about being the best at one thing, but to be a jack of all trades, master of none. That's what I want from a phone — something that can tackle any task I throw at it, from reading and signing documents with the help of the S Pen to lasting more than a day on a charge. $1,300 is a lot for a phone, but for Black Friday, you can save 27% ($350) and get the 256GB model for $950.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra $950 $1300 Save $350 The Galaxy S24 Ultra is a phone made to tick as many boxes as possible, and it does that well. The screen is a beautiful canvas that can be used for business or pleasure. The S24 Ultra is the phone to buy if you need a versatile device that can do anything you need it to. $950 at Amazon $950 at Best Buy

Galaxy Watch 7

The Galaxy Watch 7 may have been overshadowed by the Galaxy Watch Ultra this year, but it's still the model most people should buy. The design is tried and tested, iterating on what we got with the Galaxy Watch 4. That design is a strong one, though. The sapphire crystal display is tough and negates the need for a screen protector for most people, and the display that lives beneath can achieve 2,000 nits for outdoor clarity.

I've been using the older Galaxy Watch 6 for over a year, and it still lasts me two days on a charge. It can power through whatever I ask without any signs of lag. The Watch 7 only improves on the Watch 6, doubling the storage to 32GB to fit more apps and media.

There are two deals for Black Friday. Best Buy has the lowest price at $240, but Amazon's $248 deal is better value, as it comes with an extra band for free.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 $240 $300 Save $60 The Galaxy Watch 7 lives in the shadow of the Galaxy Watch Ultra, but it shouldn't be overlooked. It delivers the best smartwatch experience for its price, whether you pair it with a Pixel or a Galaxy phone. $240 at Best Buy $248 at Amazon

Galaxy Buds 3 Pro

I've been a fan of Samsung's Galaxy Buds since the line first launched, and the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro have been my favorite for two years now. The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro takes everything great about my older buds and improves upon them.

The active noise cancellation (ANC) is solid, but where the Buds 3 Pro delivers is sound quality. These are some of the best-sounding earbuds we've ever tested, and the way they fit into Samsung's ecosystem makes them the only choice if you're a prolific Samsung user like I am. The only downside is the AirPods-inspired design, but you don't have to look at them when they're in your ears.

Right now, you can get 30% off the Buds 3 Pro at Amazon, taking them down to $189 instead of $270. The deal gets even sweeter, though, as Amazon is throwing in a $20 gift card.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro $189 $270 Save $81 The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro takes everything fantastic about the Buds 2 Pro and dials it up to 11, offering some of the best sound quality we've ever heard. These are the obvious choices if you're already in the Samsung ecosystem. $189 at Amazon

Galaxy Tab S9 FE

Samsung makes the best Android tablets, and the Galaxy Tab S9 FE is a pleasant surprise. It may not have the same cutting-edge specs as the regular Tab S9, but it nails the basics and delivers excellent value. The display may be LCD, but that doesn't matter if you don't plan to watch much HDR content. The 10.9-inch screen has it where it counts, with a 1440 x 2304 resolution and 90Hz refresh rate.

The Exynos 1380 isn't a strong chip for gaming, but if you want to use this tablet for consuming media, browsing the web, and doom-scrolling social media, it's more than capable enough. The included S Pen is the cherry on top. It's the perfect accessory for people who want to draw and sketch on their tablet, and I prefer it to the Apple Pencil you get with the iPad.

$450 was already an excellent price for this tablet, so getting it for $300 (33% off) is a bargain that's hard to refuse.

Galaxy Tab S9 FE $300 $450 Save $150 The Galaxy Tab S9 FE offers some of the best value in the Android tablet market at $450, so getting it for just $300 makes it a deal that shouldn't be missed. The 10.9-inch display is sharp and smooth, and the included S Pen makes it an excellent choice for the doodlers among us. $300 at Best Buy $300 at Amazon

The Samsung ecosystem is as wide as it is deep, and starting from scratch can be expensive. The Black Friday deals above lower the entry point, making it more accessible than ever. The Galaxy S24, Watch 7, and Tab S9 FE stand out the most. Together, they offer a well-rounded and consistent experience that can't be matched at this price.