You don’t have to spend much money on Black Friday to get great tech. I’ve really enjoyed some of the sales this year, and I’m impressed that so many quality products can be had for under $50. I’ve rounded up 7 of my favorites currently on sale, and I think it’s a great mix that will round out your digital lifestyle. So whether you’re buying gifts for loved ones or using Black Friday to treat yourself (you deserve it!), here are the deals I think you should focus on for under $50.

1 Mechanical keyboard gaming for less

Lemokey X5 does the job

Lemokey X5 7.5 / 10 The Lemokey X5 is a solid budget board with mechanical switches and a clean layout. It features a PC plate, gasket layer, and acoustic foam layer for a smooth feel without the noise. Lemokey also included N-key rollover for all your button mashing titles, with programmable macros and settings through a web launcher. $50 at Amazon $50 at Lemokey

When I reviewed the Lemokey X5, I was pleased with its build quality and performance for $50. It features lubed switches, a solid base, and customization options. If you don’t mind an incredibly 2013 gamer aesthetic (black and red everything), the Lemokey X5 is hard to beat if you want to pick up a mechanical keyboard for less. You’ll notice an instant improvement while gaming compared to a traditional keyboard. And while I liked it at $50, I think it’s a fantastic deal for $40 and worth looking at.

2 Best overall Chromebook mouse just got even better

Hard to pass up an excellent discount

Logitech Signature M650 In addition to the consistent construction and reliable operation Logitech mice are known for, the M650 sports two thumb buttons, a precise, clickable scrolling wheel, and both Bluetooth and USB dongle wireless connectivity. It comes in large and small as well as right- and left-handed versions, so nobody has to miss out on this great peripheral. $40 at Amazon $40 at Logitech

I love Chromebooks' value and versatility, but I’ve noticed the same weakness repeatedly in each one I review — the trackpad. I’ve yet to find a trackpad on a Chromebook I love, and some of them are completely dreadful. Thankfully, our best overall pick for mice for Chromebooks is on sale for Black Friday, and it’s a great way to alleviate one of the biggest headaches I have. The Logitech Signature M650 Bluetooth mouse offers a high-quality, sleek design that is quiet and comfortable, with programmable side buttons for ease of use. It’s a fantastic pick and an excellent deal for $30.

3 Upgrade your entertainment to 4K

Roku has always been a favorite

Roku Streaming Stick 4K+ $40 $50 Save $10 evices that doesn’t require a separate HDMI. Simply plug the Stick itself into your TV, and get ready to enjoy hours upon hours of movies, shows, and streaming apps. The Streaming Stick 4K also features some of the best internet performance you’ll find on Roku hardware, and is capable of playing HDR10+ and Dolby Vision content. $40 at Amazon $40 at Best Buy

I’ve been using Roku streaming products for years because I prefer the included remote and the device’s responsiveness. The remote is clicky and feels great to use, and I love that I can push a button and not have significant lag time moving through menus. The 4K streaming works well, and the Roku Streaming Stick 4K is an excellent way to upgrade your entertainment setup for only $30.

4 Amazon products are always great Black Friday deals

Fantastic smart home addition

Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) The Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) is the brand’s best-sounding mini-smart speaker yet. Everything from rock to pop sounds great through the single front-firing driver, and with Alexa onboard, users will be able to ask questions and issue voice commands to control smart home devices throughout the home. $50 at Amazon $50 at Best Buy

I’m always amazed that Echo Dots are as cheap as they are, given everything they can do. You can ask Alexa questions, control parts of your smart home, or pull up a Spotify playlist. I didn’t mind the hockey puck design of older Echo Dots, but I think the newer models' sleek sphere is a welcome upgrade. You can buy multiple Echo Dots and integrate them seamlessly with other Amazon devices, meaning you can assemble a high-quality smart home relatively inexpensively. I think the Echo Dot is worth $50, but it’s worth looking at for $23.

5 Perfect for the gamer in your life

Good quality on a budget

HyperX CloudX Gaming Headset $50 $70 Save $20 The HyperX CloudX gaming headset looks the part with a large microphone, strong headband materials, and a large HyperX logo. It has creature comforts like memory foam ear cushions for comfortable listening for hours and a high-quality microphone that’s just as good in Discord as in Teams. An easy Black Friday pickup for $50. $50 at Amazon

I’ve always had luck with HyperX headsets. They hold up well and offer solid performance for a fantastic value. My current pair has lasted several years, and I’ll be picking up another set once they retire from service. The HyperX CloudX gaming headset has a solid build and good sound for console gaming. If your old headset (or that of a loved one) is starting to look like an old sneaker, perhaps the CloudX headset for $50 is the perfect gift.

6 Sometimes you can run a little over budget

Fire tablets make excellent gifts

Amazon Fire HD 8 (2024) 8.5 / 10 $55 $100 Save $45 The Amazon Fire HD 8 (2024) doesn't include too many improvements over its predecessor, but that's not a bad thing. The Fire HD 8 was already one of the best tablet deals, and Amazon has made it better by including more RAM. The new model features 3 or 4GB of RAM depending on which storage option you choose, and it makes a difference. It still includes a 1280 x 800 LCD and durable plastic construction. $55 at Amazon

I know the Amazon Fire HD 8 costs a few dollars over $50, and if that bothers you, you can take it up with management. However, once you get your hands on one or give one as a gift, you’ll forgive me for going $4 over budget. It’s a capable tablet, especially since Amazon added more RAM this year. I could stream games like XDefiant without noticeable input lag ruining the experience. Streaming movies through Prime Video worked well, and Amazon gives plenty of parental controls if you’re considering one as a gift for a younger family member. All told, it’s tough to beat the value you get from the Fire HD 8 for $54.

7 A full charge on the go

Lightweight and affordable powerbank

Anker Nano Power Bank $21 $30 Save $9 The Anker Nano Power Bank offers 22.5W charging via it's USB-C cable. There are no wires here, and thanks to the USB-C dongle's hinge, the power bank folds neatly into a smooth block. The power bank plugs neatly into the bottom of your phone, so you don't have to manage two devices simultaneously while charging. $21 at Amazon

The Anker Nano Powerbank is the ideal stocking stuffer. It’s small, lightweight, and useful to anyone with a smartphone. For $16, you get 5,000mAh of portable power, perfect for a single fill-up on most devices today. It’s excellent in a pinch and small enough to carry it around in a bag without thinking about it. It’s there when you need it and out of mind when you don’t. If you’re coming up blank on the perfect White Elephant gift on a budget, Anker has you covered with the Nano Powerbank.

Black Friday deals are looking good

I’m pleased to see a fantastic crop of Black Friday deals this year. I’m too often left digging through endless pages of things I’m not looking for, hoping to find a decent value to give as a gift. I’m hoping this list alleviates some of that frustration, and you’ll look like a hero giving loved ones something they’ll actually use for a price that won’t break the bank.