If you’re like me, you’ve cut the cord from traditional television services, tired of paying $150-$200 to Cablevision or DirecTV. However, if you’re not careful, the brigade of streaming services you sign up for to fill the entertainment void can quickly cost more than the cable service you disconnected from. Thankfully, Cyber Monday brings discounts on many of your favorite streaming platforms, making it a great time to sign up and ensure cutting the cord continues to make financial sense. Let’s look at the 5 best streaming deals for Cyber Monday.

Fantastic all-in-one solution

YouTube is for more than just videos

YouTube TV $50 $73 Save $23 YouTube TV offers live-streaming shows and sports with a familiar interface for anyone who has used YouTube before. It's a great cost-cutting starting point because it fills many traditional TV needs. It's normally $73 a month, but Cyber Monday brings that down to $50 for two months, plenty of time to text out the platform. $50 at YouTube TV

When I first cut the cord, I chose YouTube TV to get the most content back for a decent price. It had most of the channels I wanted, plus it was easier for me to use since I was on YouTube so often — the interface was familiar. I got plenty of live sports options and could watch the NBA and NHL playoffs without problems. YouTube TV usually costs $73 a month, which is steep and goes a long way to getting your monthly entertainment bill back to cable territory. However, for Cyber Monday, YouTube offers its TV service for $50 for two months. It’s long enough to decide if it works for you and how the additional money would fit your budget alongside all your other subscriptions.

Best bundle Cyber Monday deal

Disney+ has more than you think

Disney+ $2 $8 Save $6 Disney Plus is a platform that has a combination of original programming from Star Wars, Marvel, and Disney Channel classics. This streaming service also has older content that appeals to the childhoods of older people too. For $2 each month, the whole family can have content that speaks to their inner child and geek. Cyber Monday is a great chance to add on Hulu with a bundle for $3 a month for 12 months. $2 at Disney+

Disney+ and Hulu have been among the more successful streaming subscription combinations. You can also add HBO Max or ESPN+, but the best deal for Cyber Monday is Disney+ and Hulu with ads for $3 a month for a year. This represents an $8 monthly savings, which adds up over a year. Disney+ is a fantastic way to catch up on the latest Star Wars series and plenty of children’s content in time for the holidays. Hulu offers a wide selection of streaming movies and popular TV shows, often a day after airing. Hulu also has interesting original series like Shogun. All told, it’s a boatload of entertainment choices for only $3 a month.

Plenty of shows and live sports

Paramount Plus $3 $13 Save $10 Paramount+ offers a wide array of movies, shows, and original content. It features the entire Star Trek catalog, with movies and series from The Next Generation to Brave New Worlds. Sports fans will love the live NFL football through CBS and PGA Tour golf. It's available to try for $3 a month for two months on a Cyber Monday deal. $3 at Other

For Cyber Monday, the Paramount+ with Showtime subscription is available for $3 a month for two months — a $10 savings. Paramount+ offers a diverse range of content, from live football on CBS to catching up on favorite Star Trek series (yes, the older series are also available). Paramount+ has plenty of original content, like the new Landman starring Billy Bob Thornton and shows like Tulsa King and Fraiser. It’s an excellent way to watch PGA Tour golf on your computer, and $3 means you get an inexpensive trial period to see if Paramount+ is worth keeping. It’s important to note the deal is for new and returning customers only; current account holders are out of luck.

Bravo TV fans rejoice

Peacock $20 $80 Save $60 Peacock TV includes content from NBC and Bravo, including live sports. Peacock also has original series that can only be fully unlocked with a subscription. The NFL is also on Peacock with Sunday Night Football and usually a playoff game. For Cyber Monday, you can get Peacock TV for an entire year for $20, a significant discount. $20 at Other

Peacock TV wins if you’re looking for the best streaming deal for Cyber Monday. For only $20, you can get a year of service. Peacock is fantastic for WWE fans and carries popular shows from NBC and Bravo. You’ll get access to entire seasons of Peacock originals instead of only selected episodes on the free tier. Spongebob and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are part of the children’s content, meaning the entire family can benefit. $20 for a year is an excellent deal, especially since it includes NBC’s Sunday Night Football, although there are times when I feel NBC should be paying us to listen to Cris Collinsworth.

Movies and original shows spanning 40 years

I’m still calling it HBO Max

Max $3 $10 Save $7 The Max streaming service includes content from HBO with movies and original series spanning multiple decades. New movies are added in a rotation, but HBO series like Band of Brothers and The Sopranos are always available for viewing. Cyber Monday brings the price down to $3 a month, a savings of $7. $3 at Other

Max may have removed HBO from its name, but you’ll find many HBO favorites among the content. Its Cyber Monday deal is $3 for six months, but afterward, the price goes back up to $10 a month with ads. I love the amount of content Max has; no matter how many times I cancel it over the years, I find myself returning. There are lots of movies to choose from, but I’ve always enjoyed the HBO original series. If you’re anything like me, you’ll spend your time binge-watching The Larry Sanders Show and Band of Brothers for the tenth time, but don’t worry, Max also includes content from this decade.

It’s important to minimize expenses

Cord-cutting is all about saving money, so what's the point if you wind up spending more than you would’ve with cable? Thankfully, these Cyber Monday deals offer a fantastic way to fit more entertainment into your budget, with a wide variety of live television, movies, original shows, and sports. If you’re already a cord-cutter going through your finances or someone dreaming of the day without a huge cable bill, it might be time to test the waters and see how much you can save.