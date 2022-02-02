Philips Hue lights provide exceptional flexibility, not only in how they can illuminate the world around you, but also in how you can control them. There are all kinds of hardware switches, knobs, and dials that you can get, as well as a bunch of mobile apps, both directly from Philips Hue and from third-party services. And now, there’s a new WearOS app available, too.

Wear Hue is a new third-party app that recently popped up in the Google Play Store, offering the ability to operate your Hue lights directly from your WearOS smartwatch. While there are other ways to achieve some level of control from your wrist, those typically involve companion smartphone apps or services such as IFTTT. Wear Hue promises smart light control without the need for any of these.

For this initial release, it offers the following capabilities:

Link your Philips Hue bridge

View the state of all your devices

Toggle device state

Set light colors + brightness

The developer notes that your WearOS device must be connected to the same network as your Hue bridge to access your lights, so Wear Hue cannot use the same Out of home control options available in the official Philips Hue mobile app.

As of this writing, Wear Hue has yet to receive any ratings, so if you give it a try, make sure to let others know what you think by posting a review of your own. It’s currently available on the Google Play Store for $1.49.

