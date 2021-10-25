Motorola's next smartwatch is coming early next year. And if you happen to appreciate it like we did the Moto 360 (2019), there's more of that where it came from.

The news is out of Canada-based CE Brands, which, as we've reported on, currently holds production tenders of all sorts from companies including Kodak and Motorola. Wrapping up its third fiscal quarter, CE stated that volume production of a Moto Watch 100, "designed for an entry level price point," will begin in November and be available early in 2022.

"With several retailers in line for initial orders to test the product, we believe the Motorola brand coupled with an affordable premium feeling smartwatch has the potential to be a truly disruptive product," the release goes on to say.

CE Brands's previous update in March indicated that we would be seeing three Moto smartwatches by this point of the year, the first of which was originally dubbed a "Moto G Smartwatch."

Why the delay? Why the vague "early 2022" timeframe? Well, like every other manufacturer, though, CE has had to deal with pattern disruptions to the global supply chain that have strained its balance sheet. The company hopes to generate enough revenue starting with the launches of the Moto Watch 100 and Kodak-brand air purifiers and baby monitors this winter in time for a major debt note to mature in May.

So, will we see a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 chipset on the 100? Will it have a 5ATM submersion rating? Prior chatter might not have much standing at this point, so we'll be on the lookout for new intel.

CE Brands also recently negotiated a one-year extension of its brand license agreement with Motorola, meaning it will be able to put out Moto watches through December 2026.

